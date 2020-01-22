Chinese professor given 'serious warnings' over sexual harassment allegations

A professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, Yao Shunxi, has been given serious warnings for allegedly assaulting female students, the academy said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Yao, 59, a traditional Chinese painter, was suspended from teaching after the school authorities received complaints on June 10 that he had sexually harassed female students and demanded bribes.

Following a monthslong investigation, the academy decided in August to strip him of his qualification to tutor graduate students, and barred him from teaching activities, it said.

In November, the female students reported the case to police in Beijing and posted details of their allegations on the internet.

The police turned down the case due to a lack of evidence, the school authorities said, adding that the students had not appealed against that decision.

The academy said it had closely followed developments and had zero tolerance for immoral teachers.

The school authorities said they would continue to monitor the complaints and would show no leniency to Yao if they were verified.