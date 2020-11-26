Chinese professor involved in suicide case could enroll students again

Wang Pan, a professor at Wuhan University of Technology who was suspended from tutoring students in 2018 after he was accused of being responsible for the suicide of his student, appeared on a list of professors who could enroll graduate students.

His name drew questions from netizens. One noticed Wang's name on a list of professors qualified to enroll students, which was made public on Friday on the website of the university's graduate school to solicit public comment.

The list is not final. If anyone objects, feedback can be submitted to the school before the deadline, according to the university's publicity department, which was quoted by thepaper, a news portal, on Wednesday. The list was removed the same day, but its cache information indicates the list will be public until the end of this week. Comments can be submitted in writing before 5pm on Friday.

Tao Chongyuan, a third-year graduate student in the university's School of Automation, killed himself by jumping from his dormitory on March 26, 2018. The police ruled out foul play.

Wang, his professor, was accused by Tao's family of influencing his suicide after reading Tao's chat history and exchange of emails with Wang.

The university said "investigations found that Wang had a nominal father-son relationship with Tao, which is not part of teaching and research".

It also said that Wang used inappropriate methods in guiding Tao's further studies and career.

The university then suspended Wang's qualification to enroll graduate students in early April 2018.