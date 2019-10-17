Chinese professor writes hundreds of love letters to wife in 64 years

A professor in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, has been writing love letters to his wife for more than 60 years.

97-year-old professor Feng Duan is a renowned physicist, educator and academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He married his wife, Chen Lianfang, in 1955 and wrote hundreds of love letters over the 64 years since.

The couple got married on April 1, and often celebrate their anniversary by viewing cherry blossoms. Sometimes they celebrate the day in bookstores.

"What a beautiful thing, to celebrate the day surrounded by books," Chen said.

When Feng was on business trips, he always wrote letters in advance and counted the remaining days to make sure Chen received the letters on the day of the anniversary.

"He would rewrite the letters repeatedly to ensure the poems written inside were his best work," Chen said.

She keeps all the love letters in a leather suitcase.