Chinese prosecutors charge 7 for brutal attack on women in Tangshan

Seven people have been charged for a June attack on women in the northern Chinese city of Tangshan, with the main suspect also accused of kidnapping, gang violence and other crimes, prosecutors in Hebei province announced on Monday (Aug 29).

Eight police officials investigated for allegedly protecting the suspect and mishandling the case were also found to have abused their power and taken bribes, according to the province’s party disciplinary body.

The announcements came more than two months after a viral video of the attack sparked a public outcry . The footage showed a man, later identified as Chen Jizhi, harassing a woman in a restaurant and beating her after she rejected his advances.

The woman’s fellow diners came to the rescue but were assaulted by Chen’s accomplices, who stormed the restaurant, struck the victims on the head, dragged them outside and continued the beatings.

Police were called but did not show up until the suspects had fled.

Of the four women victims , two were discharged after a physical examination and two were admitted to hospital. They sustained minor injuries and were released from hospital on July 1, according to a statement from the Hebei Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

After interviewing the victims, collecting evidence and questioning the suspects, prosecutors dismissed online rumours that the women had been sexually assaulted in an alley, thrown from an upper floor or run over by cars , the statement said.

“The beating continued in the alley and they warned us not to call police or they will kill us … We were not run over by a car,” one victim told state broadcaster CCTV in an interview.

The suspects fled the scene, with some even leaving the city, but were eventually taken into police custody after the Ministry of Public Security ordered an investigation.

“They verbally abused, assaulted and intimidated others in public, resulting in two slight injuries and two minor injuries, which constitutes the crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” Li Chunlei, a prosecutor with the Langfang Guangyang District People’s Procuratorate, told CCTV.

After the incident this summer, details surfaced showing that Chen was listed as a fugitive wanted in an earlier assault case. A man also came forward and accused Chen of kidnapping and beating him in another incident.

Prosecutors labelled Chen the leader of a criminal gang and charged him for 11 other crimes committed since 2012, including three unlawful detentions, assault, organising gambling and robbery, Li said.

The provincial prosecutors said Chen was behind a “vicious organisation” that had “caused bad influence on society by doing wrong, bullying residents and disrupting the local economy and social life”.

The brutality of the attack and Chen’s ability to walk free from his previous alleged crimes shocked the nation and shook public confidence in the rule of law in Tangshan.

Hebei’s provincial public security department ordered police from the city of Langfang, about 150km (93 miles) from Tangshan, to take jurisdiction over the case.

The party disciplinary authority in Hebei investigated 15 officers and officials in Tangshan, according to a statement by the Hebei Commission for Discipline Inspection.

An initial investigation found eight officers, including Ma Aijun, chief of the Lubei precinct of Tangshan Public Security Bureau, two directors and two deputies of three police stations allegedly abused their power, breached the rules, offered bribes and favours and accepted bribes.

“This case exposed shortcomings … and the lesson was profound. The black sheep among the police force will not be tolerated and will receive severe punishment,” Shi Guanzhong, deputy chief of the Hebei Public Security Department, told CCTV.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.