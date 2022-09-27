Chinese radar study lends weight to theory of ancient ocean on Mars

Scientists have used a ground-penetrating radar on China’s Mars rover to find possible evidence of flooding events on the red planet billions of years ago.

Though no direct evidence for liquid water was found in the shallow subsurface, the study lends weight to the theory that the rover’s landing area once hosted an ancient ocean, the team said in a Nature paper published online on Monday (Sept 26).

The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University also said the possibility of water existing at lower depths could not be ruled out.

The Zhu Rong rover touched down on Utopia Planitia – a large basin in the northern plains of Mars – in 2021 as part of China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission . It has since travelled over 1.9km (1.2 miles) to make ground-based detections, four decades after Nasa’s Viking 2 landed in the region.

Geologist Chen Ling and her colleagues used the Rover Penetrating Radar (RoPeR) on Zhu Rong to measure the density of rocks, finding a multilayered structure in the upper 100 metres (328 feet) of the basin’s surface.

The radar image showed four horizontal layers formed at different times and through different geological processes. The thickest layer – roughly 30 to 80 metres down from the surface – consists of larger rocks that were likely sediment deposits from a rapid catastrophic flood some 3 billion years ago, the paper said.

The layer above it contains smaller, younger rocks that were likely the result of either weathering, asteroid impacts or regional flooding, according to the researchers.

The surface layer, less than 10 metres thick, is made up of loose rocks and dust, while the bottom layer did not give enough radar reflections to show a coherent structure.

Chen said RoPeR worked in two frequency ranges. At higher frequencies, it can penetrate 10 metres below the surface with a resolution of a few centimetres. At lower frequencies, it can reach 100 metres deep with metre-level resolution.

“It’s quite spectacular for RoPeR to be able to look this deep with good resolution,” said Svein-Erik Hamran from the University of Oslo, who is principal investigator of the ground-penetrating radar RIMFAX on board Nasa’s Perseverance rover.

A handout photo. The scientists used data from the ground-penetrating radar on Zhu Rong to build an image of the southern Utopia Planitia surface. The image shows the ground’s multilayered structure in the Utopia basin.

Zhu Rong and Perseverance are the only two rovers equipped with a subsurface radar to work on Mars.

Their findings have been quite different so far. In the uppermost 15 metres below Jezero crater – where Perseverance landed to look for sediment from an ancient lake – there were multiple inclined layers made of denser rocks, as Hamran and his team reported in Science Advances last month.

Hamran said subsurface radars had major limitations since they cannot tell materials apart by composition. But he said RIMFAX was important for Perseverance as the US rover had started collecting samples on Mars and scientists wanted to find out more about their geological context.

Zhu Rong is currently hibernating through the harsh Martian winter and dust storms. It is expected to wake up in December and continue to head south for scientific exploration.

Chen said the RoPeR team would continue to study the data and bring scientists from different fields of expertise together to better understand the geological and hydrological history of Mars.

China has been using ground-penetrating radars to explore other worlds since it first landed a spacecraft on the moon in 2013. The Chang’e 3, 4 and 5 missions were all equipped with such instruments, either on the rover or the lander.

