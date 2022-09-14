Chinese 'rocket boy' who told off planetarium for errors now giving astronomy lectures

A nine-year-old boy who shot to national fame in China after pointing out factual errors in a planetarium documentary in July is now giving astronomy lessons to his schoolmates, state television has reported.

Dubbed "rocket boy", Yan Hongsen, a Primary Three student from Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, eastern China, was invited to teach his whole school about space science at the opening ceremony of the new school term, CCTV reported on the weekend.

"In the new school year I want to teach more astronomy classes to my classmates and I also want to learn something new myself," Yan said during the CCTV interview.

Yan's Chinese teacher at school says thanks to him his classmates are more willing to share their hobbies and after-school interests.

PHOTO: WeChat

An avid astronomy enthusiast since he was four years old, Yan became an internet darling in July when his father shared a video of him angrily pointing out that a Long March 3 rocket was wrongly referred to as a Long March 5 rocket in an educational film shown to visitors at a planetarium in Lhasa, Tibet.

"I'm more determined about my dream - I want to build my own rocket," he said after the video went viral.

Having been to 22 planetariums and science museums across China, Yan has already made his own rocket models and taught online classes for other enthusiasts, which his father shares on video app Douyin where he has more than 214,000 followers.

Lao Chunyan, Yan's Chinese teacher, said thanks to Yan his classmates are more willing to share their hobbies and after-school interests.

"It's their peers who can most influence children … whenever they have a question, they go to Hongsen," she said.

Yan became obsessed with rockets and astronomy after he went with his family to see the launch of the Venezuelan Remote Sensing Satellite-2 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Inner Mongolia five years ago.

'I'm more determined about my dream – I want to build my own rocket', says Yan.

PHOTO: WeChat

Since then, to support his passion, his parents have bought him books, taken him to museums and turned their living room into an observatory.

"Whatever a child likes, as long as it's reasonable, parents should give their support. A reasonable hobby makes a child concentrated and attentive," his father said.

ALSO READ: Wrapper boy: Mother in China says her 2-year-old is addicted to wrapping up things like shiny jewellery

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.