Chinese scholar apologises for possible image duplications in research papers

Noted medical engineer and president of Nankai University Cao Xuetao apologised for his lack of oversight in a set of published papers suspected of having duplicated images, though he stressed that he is still confident in the validity and strength of the scientific conclusions and the reproducibility of his work based on current feedback and analyses by colleagues.

The Chinese Academy of Engineering, where Cao is an academician, told news outlet thePaper.cn on Monday that the academy will also launch an investigation into him, though details of the investigation were not disclosed.

Last week, United States-based independent science consultant Elisabeth Bik claimed to have found traces of possible image duplications in graphs from at least 20 papers supervised by Cao.

She said on her Twitter account on Monday that she is not accusing anyone of academic misconduct since the investigation is still ongoing.

As of this writing, there are 54 articles by Cao that are under review at science publication evaluation platform PubPeer, where Bik first voiced her concerns.

Her claim has gone viral on Chinese social media and in China's scientific community over the weekend, prompting Cao to post a response to Bik on PubPeer late on Sunday.

Nankai University confirmed with China Daily on Monday that the response is genuine and official.

Cao said in his post that the papers questioned by Bik were from research conducted at the National Key Laboratory of Medical Immunology and Institute of Immunology at the Second Military Medical University, with him being the corresponding author responsible for overseeing the research.