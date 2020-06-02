Chinese scholar blames Xi Jinping, Communist Party for not controlling coronavirus outbreak

A prominent Chinese scholar has published an article criticising the country's leadership for failing to control the coronavirus outbreak that has infected almost 25,000 people around the world.

Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, who has been under close surveillance by the authorities, blamed Communist Party leaders for putting politics ahead of the people in his strongly worded piece, which was published on several overseas Chinese-language websites this week.

"The political system has collapsed under the tyranny, and a governance system [made up] of bureaucrats, which has taken [the party] more than 30 years to build has floundered," he said in a reference to how reform-minded leaders sought to rebuild the country and modernise the government after the death of Mao Zedong in 1976 and moved away from one-man rule to collective leadership.

Xu was suspended from teaching at Tsinghua University in 2018, after the publication of an article in which he criticised the decision by party leaders to lift the two-term limit for presidents, allowing Xi Jinping to remain in office beyond his second term, which ends in 2023.

His latest criticism came as China's leaders and law enforcement officials warned that internet controls must be tightened to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation.

On Monday, Xi chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee at which it was agreed that officials must maintain a tight grip on online media and direct public opinion about "winning the war over the virus".

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Security held a meeting to remind all police officers that political security was of utmost importance in handling the outbreak.

The police would "strike harshly" on any and all disruption by "hostile forces", according to a report by Xinhua.

One of Xu's close friends confirmed on Wednesday that the professor had written the article.

"He has already been stripped of his teaching position but he is likely to face more punishment this time," said the person, who asked not to be named.

"We are concerned they [the police] will take him away now that he has published this article."

Xu is currently prohibited from leaving the country and cannot publish his work freely in China.

In his latest article he said Beijing had put officials' loyalty above competence, and filled the bureaucracy with mediocre cadres who had no motivation to perform well.