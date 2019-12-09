Chinese school tells boys to be 'heroic' and girls to be 'tranquil'

A school in southwest China that teaches boys to grow "heroically" and wants "tranquil feminine examples" for its girls has generated a heated debate about sexism.

Chengdu Caotang Elementary School in Sichuan province developed a course that teaches boys to build model rockets and girls to knit alongside mainstream subjects such as maths, languages and art, in the hope of "increasing their gender knowledge".

The course, called Boys and Girls are Vastly Different, started last semester because school managers believed that "boys and girls have been shaped in the same way recently", principal Fu Jin told the Chengdu Economic Daily on Monday.

That "led to boys lacking enough space to grow heroically and girls lacking gentle and tranquil feminine examples to follow, so there's some gender dislocation", she said.

Last semester, pupils learned the differences between female and male bodies. This semester, boys are learning how to build model planes, rockets and cars, while the girls are being taught knitting by teachers and mothers who volunteer to help out in classes.

On Monday, a show of handicrafts and jumpers hosted by the school to promote the class led to a backlash on social media, with members of the public criticising the school for sexism and enforcing gender stereotypes.