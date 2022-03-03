Chinese scientists confident antibody therapy will help treat and prevent severe Covid-19

Chinese scientists said they have developed an antibody therapy to treat and prevent severe Covid-19 which has been shown to be effective in animals.

They said the treatment “retains neutralising ability to most Sars-CoV-2 variants of concern, with more potent neutralising activity against the Delta variant”.

The team, from institutes including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Capital Medical University and China’s Centre for Disease Control, published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Immunology on Tuesday (March 1).

The team said their treatment combines a pair of neutralising antibodies that were based on a pair identified in a recovered patient. The antibodies work by blocking the coronavirus from binding to receptors on the surface of cells that it uses to gain entry and start replicating.

The treatment adopts a dual-targeting strategy that “can target two different antigen-binding sites with one molecule” and is widely used to treat cancer and inflammatory disorders and sometimes viral diseases.

They said experiments showed that the treatment “effectively protects” mice and rhesus macaques from infection, adding that treated animals showed lower viral loads in throat and nasal swabs.

The team said the treatment does not trigger a process known as antibody-dependent enhancement, which increases the risk of exacerbating viral diseases and is a common concern with antibody-based vaccines.

They added that their treatment led to less escape mutations compared with single-antibody treatments or antibody cocktail therapies.

Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at the University of Leicester in England who was not involved in the study, said that it is important for the product to go through human clinical trials to show its effectiveness.

“It is impossible to predict exactly how the virus will mutate in order to design this into any specific monoclonal antibody [a lab-made protein that mimics the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens] — and this study uses mutations seen in previous variants.

“But some monoclonal antibodies could offer some cross-protection to similar mutations — as we see with influenza, for example.”

He also said while it is unlikely that the monoclonal antibodies will prevent escape mutants because viruses will develop escape mutations over time, they may “slow down their emergence by pre-empting some more predictable types of mutations”.

Scientists around the world are working on antibody treatments. But for those involving just one type of antibody, a single mutation of the target epitope — the part of the antigen that binds to a receptor in the cell — could potentially render the drug useless.

In December last year, China’s medical products regulator approved the use of the country’s first locally developed neutralising antibody cocktail therapy for Covid-19.

Brii Biosciences said the treatment “holds up well” against the new Omicron variant in lab tests and its therapy showed an 80 per cent reduction of hospital admissions and deaths in a global phase three trial.

The treatment, administered by infusion, combines two neutralising monoclonal antibodies that were created by cloning and combining antibodies found in recovered patients in China.

Lead researcher Zhang Linqi, a professor at Tsinghua University, has previously told the South China Morning Post that “we can be sure all these existing variants, including Delta, have not escaped our antibodies”, but he also cautioned that the drug would fail if one variant escaped from the antibodies.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.