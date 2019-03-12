Chinese 'serial killer' caught after 20 years on the run

Lao Rongzhi was arrested at the shopping centre where she worked as a watch seller.
PHOTO: Weibo
Zhuang Pinghui
South China Morning Post

A Chinese woman accused of murdering seven people, including a three-year-old girl, has been captured after 20 years on the run.

Lao Rongzhi, 45, escaped when her boyfriend Fa Ziying was caught by police in Hefei, Anhui province, in July 1999, and had been living under a false identity since then.

Fa initially refused to tell police anything about his girlfriend and later provided false information that helped her cover her tracks.

The 35-year-old eventually confessed to kidnapping and killing seven people and was executed in December 1999.

Police said last Friday that Lao had been arrested in a shopping centre where she worked selling watches in Xiamen, a city in the southeastern province of Fujian.

She was arrested as part of Operation Cloud Sword, a national operation targeting fraudsters and fugitives, but police did not say how they had managed to track her down.

Lao, was a 19-year-old primary schoolteacher when she met Fa, who had already served eight years in jail for armed robbery. She soon left her job and is accused of taking part in a series of crimes over a three-year period.

Police say that she posed as a prostitute to lure Fa's first victim - a man surnamed Xiong - to an address in Nanchang in the eastern province of Jiangxi in 1996.

The couple are accused of stealing his jewellery and forcing him to tell them his home address before killing him.

They are then alleged to have gone to his house and killed his wife and three-year-old daughter before stealing more than 200,000 yuan (S$39,000).

The following year they are accused of kidnapping and killing two prostitutes and stealing watches, phones and money from them.

The pair moved to Hefei in Anhui province in 1999, where two more people were murdered.

Lao’s former boyfriend Fa Ziying was executed in December 1999.
PHOTO: Weibo

Police say the pair had built a cage at the property and then lured a man named Yin to the flat and held him for ransom.

Fa then tricked a carpenter into visiting the property, and killed him in front of Yin to force him to hand over a 300,000 yuan ransom.

But when Fa went to collect the money from Yin's wife she managed to contact police, who cornered the killer and arrested him after a shoot-out in which he was wounded in the thigh.

But by this time Yin had already been killed and Lao was able to cover her tracks and escape.

Fa's defence lawyer, Yu Xi, told the Chongqing Morning Post on Sunday that "his refusal to co-operate and his cover-up provided time for Lao to escape".

He said that his client had told him that he always killed his victims - adding that he only felt he was "committing a sin" when he killed the three-year-old girl.

The lawyer added that Fa had refused to offer any defence when he went on trial. "He told me his best ending would be to go straight from the crime scene to the execution site," Yu said.

Police in Xiamen said that Lao had been transferred to custody in Nanchang, the site of the first three killings, and was expected to go on trial there.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china crime police serial killer

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES