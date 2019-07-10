Chinese state media calls Hong Kong's ban on masks 'legal and reasonable'

Chinese state media continued a show of support for Hong Kong's controversial ban on masks at demonstrations on Sunday after it prompted a rampage by anti-government protesters that brought the city to a standstill.
Xiakedao, a social media account run by overseas edition staff from People's Daily, said in a commentary that the new anti-mask law, which took effect from midnight on Friday, was "legal and reasonable".
It also said the law could help Hong Kong police to gather evidence, deter people from carrying out unlawful actions and prosecute criminals.
"Protesters openly humiliated [China] and burned [Chinese] flags during National Day, which should be a day for national celebration of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding," the commentary said. "[The protests] are severely damaging Hong Kong's law and order and are a provocation [challenging] the 'one country, two systems' framework.
"You don't need to hide yourself if your appeal is legal and peaceful - only criminals fear they'll be discovered," it added. "While the anti-mask law won't help to catch all the thugs soon, it will deliver a heavy blow to the protesters."
The commentary also quoted mainland and Hong Kong academics and legal professionals as saying that the law had a solid legal grounding and could help cool political tensions in the city.
"The radicals cannot be concern-free when they are not allowed to wear masks," Tian Feilong, executive director of Beihang University's One Country Two Systems Legal Studies Centre in Beijing, was quoted as saying.
Hong Kong has seen four months of unrest, sparked by a now-abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.
The anti-government protests, which have broadened into a pro-democracy movement, have turned increasingly violent.
