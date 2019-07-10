Chinese state media slams school of teenager shot by Hong Kong police

Chinese state media has singled out the secondary school attended by the 18-year-old student shot by Hong Kong police during protests on October 1, for failing to denounce his "violent acts".
A commentary by Xinhua, China's official news agency, on Monday criticised Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College, attended by Tsang Chi-kin, and condemned a statement the school issued about the shooting of Tsang.
"It did not mention anything about the violent crimes committed [by the student], but instead indicated that [Tsang] would not be expelled from school," Xinhua said. "It has chosen to say it 'shared young people's concerns about the current situation' and 'condemned the excessive force and out-of-line actions by the police'."
"Such logic is a warning sign that some teachers in Hong Kong have gone astray, and the fact that they have condoned [students' mistakes] and the wrong views [of the teachers] is causing great harm to young people," it said.
In a statement on Sunday, the school's management committee said it would not expel Tsang, who has been charged with rioting and assaulting police. Tsang was the first demonstrator to be shot with live ammunition in Hong Kong during the mass anti-government protests triggered in June by a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China's opaque legal system. The teenager was shot in the chest. The school did say in its statement that it condemned and disagreed with all forms of violence, including use of excessive force and abuse of power by police, and urged all sides to show restraint. The Xinhua article said the statement showed a connection between teachers who had failed to do their job and violence by students. "Reading the statement, we can only see defence for the lawbreakers and support for the rioters. So how can the students establish decent values towards the rule of law in such circumstances?" it said. "The statement shows that the recent violence by some students in Hong Kong is closely related to the dereliction of duty by some teachers." The Xinhua commentary is not the first diatribe by Beijing's propaganda machine to pile pressure on schools in Hong Kong to take harsher steps in disciplining students who have joined the protests. Last week, former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying - now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body - wrote 10 Facebook posts about the shooting of the student, including eight on Wednesday alone. Several of his posts called for Tsang to be expelled from the school. In one post, Leung wrote: "The principal should immediately remove the student status of these thugs as punishment. If the principal is afraid that others will cause damage to the school, then he should resign." He later sent a letter to the school, reiterating his call. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Read also
More about
china
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
In a statement on Sunday, the school's management committee said it would not expel Tsang, who has been charged with rioting and assaulting police.
Tsang was the first demonstrator to be shot with live ammunition in Hong Kong during the mass anti-government protests triggered in June by a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China's opaque legal system. The teenager was shot in the chest.
The school did say in its statement that it condemned and disagreed with all forms of violence, including use of excessive force and abuse of power by police, and urged all sides to show restraint.
The Xinhua article said the statement showed a connection between teachers who had failed to do their job and violence by students.
"Reading the statement, we can only see defence for the lawbreakers and support for the rioters. So how can the students establish decent values towards the rule of law in such circumstances?" it said.
"The statement shows that the recent violence by some students in Hong Kong is closely related to the dereliction of duty by some teachers."
The Xinhua commentary is not the first diatribe by Beijing's propaganda machine to pile pressure on schools in Hong Kong to take harsher steps in disciplining students who have joined the protests.
Last week, former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying - now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body - wrote 10 Facebook posts about the shooting of the student, including eight on Wednesday alone. Several of his posts called for Tsang to be expelled from the school.
In one post, Leung wrote: "The principal should immediately remove the student status of these thugs as punishment. If the principal is afraid that others will cause damage to the school, then he should resign."
He later sent a letter to the school, reiterating his call.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.