Chinese state media slams school of teenager shot by Hong Kong police

Chinese state media has singled out the secondary school attended by the 18-year-old student shot by Hong Kong police during protests on October 1, for failing to denounce his "violent acts".

A commentary by Xinhua, China's official news agency, on Monday criticised Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College, attended by Tsang Chi-kin, and condemned a statement the school issued about the shooting of Tsang.

"It did not mention anything about the violent crimes committed [by the student], but instead indicated that [Tsang] would not be expelled from school," Xinhua said. "It has chosen to say it 'shared young people's concerns about the current situation' and 'condemned the excessive force and out-of-line actions by the police'."

"Such logic is a warning sign that some teachers in Hong Kong have gone astray, and the fact that they have condoned [students' mistakes] and the wrong views [of the teachers] is causing great harm to young people," it said.