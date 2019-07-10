Chinese state media slams school of teenager shot by Hong Kong police

Tsang Chi-kin is treated by medics after he was shot in the chest by a police officer during violent clashes on October 1.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jun Mai
South China Morning Post

Chinese state media has singled out the secondary school attended by the 18-year-old student shot by Hong Kong police during protests on October 1, for failing to denounce his "violent acts".

A commentary by Xinhua, China's official news agency, on Monday criticised Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College, attended by Tsang Chi-kin, and condemned a statement the school issued about the shooting of Tsang.

"It did not mention anything about the violent crimes committed [by the student], but instead indicated that [Tsang] would not be expelled from school," Xinhua said. "It has chosen to say it 'shared young people's concerns about the current situation' and 'condemned the excessive force and out-of-line actions by the police'."

"Such logic is a warning sign that some teachers in Hong Kong have gone astray, and the fact that they have condoned [students' mistakes] and the wrong views [of the teachers] is causing great harm to young people," it said.

In a statement on Sunday, the school's management committee said it would not expel Tsang, who has been charged with rioting and assaulting police.

Tsang was the first demonstrator to be shot with live ammunition in Hong Kong during the mass anti-government protests triggered in June by a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China's opaque legal system. The teenager was shot in the chest.

The school did say in its statement that it condemned and disagreed with all forms of violence, including use of excessive force and abuse of power by police, and urged all sides to show restraint.

The Xinhua article said the statement showed a connection between teachers who had failed to do their job and violence by students.

"Reading the statement, we can only see defence for the lawbreakers and support for the rioters. So how can the students establish decent values towards the rule of law in such circumstances?" it said.

"The statement shows that the recent violence by some students in Hong Kong is closely related to the dereliction of duty by some teachers."

The Xinhua commentary is not the first diatribe by Beijing's propaganda machine to pile pressure on schools in Hong Kong to take harsher steps in disciplining students who have joined the protests.

Last week, former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying - now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body - wrote 10 Facebook posts about the shooting of the student, including eight on Wednesday alone. Several of his posts called for Tsang to be expelled from the school.

In one post, Leung wrote: "The principal should immediately remove the student status of these thugs as punishment. If the principal is afraid that others will cause damage to the school, then he should resign."

He later sent a letter to the school, reiterating his call.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Road
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES