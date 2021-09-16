Chinese state media weighs in on fandom debate crackdown as Beijing's shake-up of the entertainment industry continues

In a new official report on Tuesday, China's state broadcaster CCTV bashed fan clubs and "malicious fandom culture" once again, amid an ongoing national crackdown on entertainment circles.

The CCTV report explored the hierarchy and behaviour of fan clubs. Within fandom circles, people have different tasks. A small percentage at the top is called "fan heads", who give assignments to others to increase their idols' exposure and encourage consumption.

A fan surnamed Chen told CCTV that the fan heads have contacts with stars' agencies and have more access to stars' schedules, so they can meet them at the airport and take their photos.

Therefore, the fan heads need to keep updating the idols' latest news to attract fans and try to get the stars' information out to the public and sometimes even sell private information, CCTV said.

"Some fan clubs update their idols' itinerary every month and fans would pay 5 yuan (S$1.04) or 10 yuan (US$1.56) to buy information on the flights of stars arriving in Shanghai today," a fan surnamed Gao said.

Furthermore, the fan heads sometimes crowdsource funds to hold birthday celebrations for the celebrities, buy them presents or buy digital albums. Some fan heads have even stolen money.

In fandom culture, some agencies and platforms have played a role in encouraging fans to consume and created conflicts online, getting fans of different celebrities to attack one another.

A fan told CCTV that some platforms encourage fans to buy digital magazines that feature idols' essays, pictures and videos and tell them it will only look good for the celebrity if they buy up to a certain number, so some fans will buy hundreds of copies, to boost sales and raise stars' celebrity.

Another way conflict is created is to have two celebrities endorse the same product but make the picture of one celebrity smaller than the other in advertisements to create a fight between fan groups and encourage sales, CCTV said.

"Fandom used to be a neutral word, a positive fandom culture is meaningful," CCTV declared. "But a distorted fandom culture creates enormous harm."

In the past few months, Chinese authorities have ordered a crackdown on fandom culture and the entertainment industry, in the wake of several high-profile celebrity scandals, including rape accusations that sent Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu to prison.

Other regulations announced included a boycott of "sissy idols", "being overly entertaining" and "vulgar internet celebrities". Regulators also called for commentators to spread more positive values, as well as for television and internet entertainment associations to provide more training and self-discipline.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.