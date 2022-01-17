Chinese state TV airs former top security official’s bribery confession

A former senior Chinese security official has given a televised confession in which he admitted taking bribes and cultivating a “political clique”.

The admission by Sun Lijun, a former public security vice-minister, featured in the first episode of a five-part documentary on corruption aired on Saturday by the state broadcaster China Central Television.

The programme said Sun and his faction, including senior city and law enforcement officials, abused their powers and colluded with businessmen, accepting huge amounts of money and property in return for favours.

Sun, 53, is one of the most high-profile figures from the security apparatus to be targeted by corruption busters in recent years.

He was expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from his post in September and formally charged with corruption last week.

Sun said in the documentary that in 2011 he had accepted a bank deposit card loaded with 1 million yuan from Wang Like, a former deputy head of the Jiangsu provincial political and legal committee.

“He [Wang] came to Beijing about four or five times a year, and each time he gave me US$300,000 (S$404,850) in a small seafood box. Every time he came, he said he’s bringing ‘a little seafood’, then I knew what was going on,” Sun said.

These gifts were worth 90 million yuan (S$19 million) in total, and Sun said he had also been rewarded for helping Wang – who has been expelled from the party and charged with bribery and helping organised crime – gain promotions.

Sun also confessed to buying favours and support. The programme said he spent large sums of money solving various private problems for Gong Daoan, a former Shanghai police chief.

It said he had bought flats for Gong’s children, helped family members to get jobs and made cash payments to Gong’s subordinates.

The programme heard that Gong and another official, Liu Xinyun, the former head of the Public Security Ministry’s network security bureau , had also passed on intelligence that Sun was not authorised to access.

Gong and Liu have both stood trial on corruption charges in recent months, but the verdicts in both cases have yet to be announced.

Gu Hui, an official from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s top anti-corruption agency, told the programme that Sun’s clique was a typical example of extreme corruption and decadence.

“Sun Lijun formed cliques and factions for private gain, cultivating personal power and interest groups, and seriously endangered political security,” Gu said.

Investigations are continuing into the case, which has also seen former justice minister Fu Zhenghua being detained in October for “serious violations of party discipline”, usually a reference to corruption.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.