Chinese student who scored well in entrance exam says he has been rejected by universities due to heart disease, sparking disabilities debate

A student from central China who scored decently in the university entrance exam said he had struggled to get accepted into university because he has a chronic but manageable heart condition.

Zhang Zhiming, 18, even said he would sign liability waivers if it helped schools get over their reservations so that he can continue his education, according to a video he posted on social media over the weekend.

Zhang, from Henan, scored 42 points higher than the provincial cut-off point for the best universities at this year's gaokao, the notoriously difficult one-size-fits-all university entrance exam.

Chinese universities are classified into three types when it comes to student enrolment, each with its own cut-off number for every province. The best schools are the first type and have the highest cut-off point.

Zhang's score was easily good enough to be accepted into the top schools. However, after getting rejected from tier-one schools, he tried the second tier and was still denied.

The young man was diagnosed with a "class two" congenital heart defect, meaning he is only moderately limited during ordinary daily activities and will probably experience fatigue more easily during physical activities.

Widely adopted by doctors worldwide, the New York Heart Association classifies heart failure into four stages, with class one as the mildest and class four as the most serious.

According to regulations by China's Ministry of Education, higher education organisations "have the right to refuse enrolment" for students suffering from a long list of diseases. At the top of the list is "serious heart disease", but it excludes people who have been cured via surgeries or have mild symptoms that do not require surgery.

Zhang Zhiming (in black T-shirt) took to social media to explain his situation.

PHOTO: Weibo

"I am too old to get surgery, but I have the condition under control because of my medicine. I just am not allowed to participate in strenuous exercise," he said in the video. "I want to find a university that can accept my illness. I can sign a disclaimer. I would not ask the school to take responsibility if anything happens to me because of the illness."

The education bureau in Zhang's local county refused to divulge if any university had changed their tune and decided to accept the young man.

A staff member at the bureau told the South China Morning Post via phone that, "Zhang does not want to be disturbed [by the media and public] for the time being."

Zhang pointed out that his condition may make it nearly impossible to find a job if he cannot get a higher degree because it prevents him from performing manual labour.

"I need to pay quite a bit of money for my medication, 1,800 yuan (S$367.93) a month, so I may not be able to support myself without getting a university degree," he said.

All Chinese students are required to go through a physical check-up before taking the annual gaokao, an exam that plays a major role in determining the person's future opportunities and earning potential.

Chu Zhaohui, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Education Sciences, urged more government intervention to prevent intelligent students with disabilities from being deprived of higher education opportunities.

"You cannot simply shut the door to a heart disease patient. Local authorities should at least let him study in certain areas based on his medical condition," he told the South China Morning Post.

Besides giving universities the right to reject students with certain diseases, Chinese education authorities also allow them to keep certain patients from studying subjects deemed unsuitable for them.

For example, students with myopia can be rejected if they try to major in sports, cooking and nutrition as well as other subjects that require good vision, such as aviation and navigation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.