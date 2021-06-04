Chinese student's comment that he is 'a pig determined to ruin cabbages' during TV show causes controversy

A 17-year-old Chinese student is at the centre of controversy after he described himself on a game show as a pig determined to ruin cabbages.

This sentence comes from a popular Chinese slang phrase: “good cabbages eaten or ruined by pigs”. The term can refer to resources being destroyed, but more often refers to good girls ruined by bad boys. It is unclear which meaning of the phrase Xifeng was referencing.

The student is Zhang Xifeng, a grade-three student from Hengshui High School in Hebei province, which is known as a “test factory”, a notorious cram school in China, which critics saying it treats students as test machines.

As a contestant on the Chinese TV show Super Orator, the boy said during his speech that he and other rural students spare no effort in studying in the hope of a better future.

“The students of our school often get together to talk about our dreams and future,” Xifeng said. “I said jokingly that I am just a pig from the countryside and I am determined to ruin cabbages in cities.”

Xifeng is from a peasant family in Hebei province and said he felt there is a huge gap between urban and rural areas.

Internet users were divided over Xifeng’s on-air comments.

“His speech is full of hatred and negative emotion. He has shortcomings in his personality and will highly possibly hurt the society after he grows up,” said one person on Weibo.

“He has wrong values and his world perceptions have been distorted. I am afraid he will do something extreme in future if he fails,” a second person commented.

But other people supported Xifeng. “I like his speech which is really encouraging. I feel sorry that part of his quotes have been misinterpreted,” a third Weibo user wrote.

He said educational resources in his rural hometown were very limited.

For example, he said his primary school had only two rooms and three grades.

English classes were taught by teachers who actually taught Chinese and had to check with students on English pronunciation.

Several years ago he was admitted to an urban middle school, and was surprised to find the students from rich families were not slack in their studies as he had previously thought.

“Their horizon, knowledge reserves and family background is better than mine at thousands of times,” Xifeng said in his speech.

“While I did not know how to buy a train ticket, they had already travelled abroad and taken the English language tests of TOEFL or IELTS. They could chat freely with foreigners. How can I compete with them?” he said.

He said all students at Hengshui High School study hard, by “running against time”, for high scores in university entrance examinations, known as gaokao in China. This year’s gaokao will be held this month.

A total of 10.78 million students will sit for the grilling gaokao next week, a new record in China.

