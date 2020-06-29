Chinese study finds way to reduce Covid-19 deaths

Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, a leading hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, has reported a research finding that medicines containing statins have had a significant impact on reducing the death rate of Covid-19 patients.

Internationally renowned medical journal Cell Metabolism published the research results on Wednesday.

It is another Chinese solution for the ongoing pandemic.

The research is based on 13,983 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 21 hospitals around Hubei province.

The death rate could be lowered from 9.4 per cent for patients who have not taken statins to 5.2 per cent for those who have taken them.

A handout photo.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

