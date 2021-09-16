Chinese table tennis star and world No 1 Fan Zhendong scolds fans for airport harassment

Enthusiastic fans of one of China’s most famous table tennis players inundated an airport in Guangzhou on Monday (Sept 13) to see him off, forcing Fan Zhendong to call on his fans to behave themselves.

Fan was leaving the southern Chinese megacity to attend the 14th National Games in Xian, which kick-off Wednesday evening despite a few events having already been completed.

As Fan was leaving Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, large crowds gathered around the star, demanding autographs, photographs and short video clips. The numbers grew so large that Fan struggled to move forward to catch his flight.

Crowds gather at an airport in Guangzhou to try and capture a sight of Fan.

PHOTO: The Paper

After the incident, Fan took to Chinese social media to admonish his fans.

“Regarding today’s chaotic situation at the Guangzhou airport, I think I must express my attitude,” Fan wrote on Weibo.

“Aggressive crowds and physical contact not only bothered me but created inconveniences for the airport staff and other passengers. What’s more, obeying the social-distancing rules is everybody’s responsibility because the coronavirus pandemic is not over,” he said.

He added that his “true fans” would understand his desire for physical boundaries and hoped they would respect his wishes.

“I beg my fans to allow me just to be an ordinary person,” Fan wrote.

Fan Zhendong of China in action during his semi final match against Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin of China.

PHOTO: Reuters

China is in the midst of a crackdown on unruly fan behaviour, which has led to incidents of stalking, cyberbullying and out-of-control marketing gimmicks.

In May, the government launched the “clear and bright” campaign intending to crack down on chaotic fan behaviour like what happened at the Guangzhou airport.

Fans of idols gathering at airports is not a new phenomenon, and in 2018 the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued a circular that banned leaking celebrity itineraries and tightened airport security.

Fan is one of the world’s best table tennis players, and is currently ranked first in the world by the International Table Tennis Federation. He won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the men’s singles category, losing to countryman Ma Long. Fa, Ma and Xu Xin won the team event, defeating Germany in the final.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.