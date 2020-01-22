Chinese toddler's hand amputated after getting electrocuted at home

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Lynn Lee
C. Aruno
Hemananthani Sivanandam
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A toddler in China's Liaoning province lost the use of her arms after she was electrocuted in an accident at home, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Two-year-old Jun Jun was seen holding a long nail on Jan 13 before the incident.

Her mother claimed that she had taken it away and put it out of her reach.

However, shortly after, the mother smelled something burning in the next room and rushed over, only to find her daughter sprawled on the ground.

Her limbs were black and her lips were swollen. The nail that she had earlier taken away was seen plugged into an electrical socket.

"I never knew something so dangerous could happen at home. Everyone was at home and she could only access two rooms. How could this have happened?" the mother reportedly said.

Jun Jun was rushed to the hospital where doctors had her right palm and left index finger amputated to save her life.

The doctor also said Jun Jun's face suffered burns, and that her heart and brain may have permanent damage from the electrical shock.

