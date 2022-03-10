Chinese tour guide who speaks 11 foreign languages still at it after 25 years

Videos of Xu Xiuzhen, 77, speaking different languages with foreigners in 2018 brought her instant fame. And to this day, she is still working at the scenic spot selling water, postcards and headdress flowers after nearly 25 years, she told the South China Morning Post.

Xu, also known as “Mama Moon,” has been working as a tour guide and vendor in Yangshuo, a county and resort town in southern China’s Guangxi region since 1998, when the area became famous with foreign backpackers and organised tours.

Xu’s village is located at the base of Moon Hill, a popular tourist destination famed for a moon-shaped hole at the summit.

‘Mama Moon’ has been working at the tourist spot for decades to support her family of five.

PHOTO: Ergeng TV

As a result of the massive influx of foreign tourists, many locals switched from farming to running small businesses catering to the tourists. One of them was Xu.

To support her family of five, Xu, who dropped out of junior school in the third grade, began to learn different languages in order to attract more foreign customers.

“We can earn more money by tour guiding foreigners, so I and the other villagers were all keen to learn different languages, and I am the person who speaks the most foreign languages,” Xu said proudly.

Xu said she would convert words in any language into Chinese characters based on their pronunciation and then memorise them.

In French, for example, “hello” is “bonjour.” Xu will remember it as “Beng” and “Shu” in Mandarin pinyin.

Repeating the words in her head before going to bed and immediately after waking up has given her fluency in basic conversations with foreigners, she said.

Using this method, Xu taught herself 11 foreign languages — English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Italian, Hebrew, Russian, Danish and German.

Her linguistic skills have even caught the attention of mainstream media.

PHOTO: Ergeng TV

Because of her passion and kindness, Xu has earned a good reputation among tourists and made friends with many foreign visitors.

The nickname “Mama Moon” was given to her by a Canadian student in 2002 after she helped him recover from heatstroke and unbearable stomach pain using Gua Sha, a traditional Chinese healing method.

The student praised Xu as “Mother at Moon Hill” in a thank-you note written in Xu’s notebook in Chinese.

With the money she has saved over the years, Xu has helped three of her children, a daughter and two sons, build houses. In total, she has given them 250,000 yuan (S$54,000).

‘Mama Moon’ has proved popular with tourists.

PHOTO: Ergeng TV

Despite the fact that her hard work has kept her out of poverty, Xu is still working to save enough money in case of illness in old age.

Her business, however, has suffered as a result of the pandemic that has prevented international travellers from visiting China.

Aside from making money, Xu misses the days when she could talk in English with foreigners on a regular basis.

“My English speaking is getting worse due to a lack of practice,” Xu said with a laugh. “I hope foreign customers can return soon.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.