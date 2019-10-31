Chinese universities told to improve sexual harassment policies

China's education ministry has urged universities to improve the way they handle allegations of sexual harassment, such as special committees to tackle the problem, according to state media reports.

Since the #MeToo feminist movement gained global momentum, several high-profile cases of sexual harassment and assault have come to light in China.

Several allegations have involved professors at elite institutions including Peking University, Beihang University and Sun Yat-sen University, as well as high-profile figures in the charity, entertainment and media sectors.

The Ministry of Education acknowledged these cases of sexual harassment have "damaged the reputation of higher education institutions and the education system", as well as reflecting "insufficient awareness", China Youth Daily reported on Wednesday.

"At the moment, some higher education institutions have not set up specialist sexual harassment prevention committees," it said.

"We will work with local education authorities to … improve mechanisms for sexual harassment prevention."

Last November the ministry had issued a directive banning "improper" relationships between staff and students at higher education institutes and stating a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.

However, the latest announcement was criticised by the Free Chinese Feminists activist collective for its lack of a clear timeline for implementing specific measures.

The group also criticised the education ministry's previous history of suppressing student activism on this theme.

"From 2018 onwards, the anti-sexual harassment activities from students on campus and those off campus have been suppressed - this is no secret," the collective said.