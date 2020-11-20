Chinese village propers through sales of turquoise stones online

Jiang Jiaming was the first to make a fortune by selling turquoise through e-commerce platforms from Xiaying, a small mountain village in Yunxi county of Shiyan, Hubei province.

Jiang once made a living as a street vendor, working at construction sites, installing elevators and selling auto parts, all the while traveling to different cities. But 10 years of hard work didn't bring as much wealth as he expected.

In 2011, he learned that one of his classmates was making big money in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, selling Tibetan specialties and turquoise on Taobao, Aibaba's e-commerce platform. Jiang was inspired.

"The internet has no boundaries, so why should I leave home if all the business can be done right here?" he said.

There is a 1,000-year-old mine near Xiaying, which is a major production center of turquoise in Shiyan city.

A middle school graduate, Jiang knew nothing about the internet, but he believed it was a good business to start because he didn't need to pay money to rent a store.

He learned about e-commerce 15 to 20 hours a day, before finally opening his own online turquoise shop in October 2012. And the result was beyond his imagination.

During his first year as an entrepreneur, he earned 500,000 yuan (S$102,310), bought a house and a car, got married and fathered a child.

His story spread, and in 2013, more than 20 people in Xiaying were selling turquoise online, with total sales surpassing 10 million yuan. In 2017, the village's e-commerce sales reached about 100 million yuan. Its customers are located domestically and abroad.

During this year's Spring Festival, peak season for turquoise sales, the business was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The village was closed, and all cars were forbidden to enter or exit.

To finish the orders on time, Li Yingjun, a Xiaying resident and e-commerce vendor, had to walk a long way to town carrying turquoise on his back before shipment.

"The business was generated from the internet, and the most important part is honesty," he said.

Li carried stones for a month, walking a total of 750 kilometres.

Liu Tingzhou, Party secretary of Xiaying, said more than 80 per cent of villagers kept up their businesses at home via livestreaming, and the number of orders didn't seem to drop in the face of the pandemic.

Many young people who studied or worked elsewhere returned to their hometown to join the beat. Of the village's 339 local families, about 139 are involved in e-commerce.

Xiaying was once a desperately poor village. Liu said that before 2012, about 90 percent of the residents were migrant workers who left for better pay elsewhere. The roads were muddy and the power supply was unstable.

In 2014, Xiaying was first in the province to be designated a Taobao Village. After that, lines of buildings were built up, and the road to town was renovated and got a new name — Taobao Avenue.

Now, in addition to turquoise, residents sell chickens, eggs, rice noodles, tea and other specialties on Taobao. Rural tourism has also developed.