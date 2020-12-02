Chinese village prospers through producing pencils and rice

Living in a 100-square-metre apartment in Yuanbao village of Shangzhi, Heilongjiang province, Gu Diansheng, 65, and his wife have a comfortable and relaxed life as they enter their senior years.

"All varieties of household appliances for daily use are available in our house," Gu said. "We usually take part in various cultural activities after dinner, such as the Yangko dance. There's no difference in living for people in our village and those in modern cities."

It was beyond imagination, when the couple were young, that they would every live this way. Before the 1980s, Shangzhi was a typical, poverty-stricken village.

A handout photo. Villagers perform a popular folk dance called Yangko on a square in Yuanbao village in Shangzhi, Heilongjiang province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The village's annual per capita income in 1980 was only 42 yuan (S$8.60) but it carried a debt of 270,000 yuan.

In 1983, seizing opportunities that came with reform and opening-up, the village began to establish its own enterprises, including the manufacture of pencils, chopsticks and other wood processing, based on the region's timber reserves. The businesses offered good quality at low prices.

A resident works at a pencil factory in Yuanbao village of Shangzhi, Heilongjiang province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

In just five years, the village had paid off all its debt and accumulated a surplus of 60,000 yuan.

Now, after 40 years of development, the village's pencil industry is developing and expanding quickly. Its annual pencil output reached 2.3 billion units, accounting for 20 per cent of the national total, and the products have been exported to more than 20 countries, including Russia, Japan and Germany.

The pencil industry has become a pillar in Yuanbao, which calls itself China's hometown of pencils. The village has a population of just 1,870, but in 2019, its total assets had reached 730 million yuan. Annual per capita income was 32,000 yuan according to Zhang Baojin, Party chief of the village.

Since 2012, the village has been comprehensively upgrading traditional agriculture and built a high-quality rice-planting park in which a high-quality, high-end rice varieties have been successfully cultivated.

This year, more than 400 hectares — half the village's total arable land — have been planted with the new varieties.

"Even before the rice harvest I was receiving orders," said Xun Jinde, a resident. "I planted nine hectares of rice and expected to have an income of 300,000 yuan."

In 2010, the village finished a residential construction project with an area of 50,000 square meters. All the villagers have moved into their new homes.

Residents work in a pencil factory in Yuanbao village of Shangzhi, Heilongjiang province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The village also invested 500,000 yuan to improve supporting facilities, including roads, heating systems, water supplies and drainage, greening and other ancillary facilities, with a view toward improved quality of life.

"In the future, we will build a sewage treatment plant and implement garbage sorting in the village," Zhang said. "We'll build a beautiful village with high standards."