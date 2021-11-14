Chinese woman with disabled sons turns violence and poverty into food blogging triumph

“Hi everybody, I’m Lu Mama. I’m making … for the kids today” is how Lu Aimei usually starts her cooking videos on Douyin, the Chinese TikTok.

By kids, she was referring to her eldest son, 39-year-old Zhu Xiaoqiang, and second son, 29-year-old Zhu Xiaomeng, who both suffer from a progressive nervous system disease known as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that has paralysed them both since adolescence.

As for how she introduces herself, Lu, 59, is nicknamed by her online followers as “mama”, a term that Chinese people would only use for an extraordinary, respected woman when it comes to someone else’s mother.

Having a deaf and allegedly abusive husband, Lu has been the sole carer of their children over the decades and used to earn a living by begging in the streets. A former farmer who never attended school from central China’s Henan province, she has become a food influencer with over 230,000 followers on Douyin.

‘A family as difficult as mine can’t always spend our days crying. We should be happy,’ Lu said. Photo: Douyin

More than 500 videos about her daily cooking have been shared on the platform since she started two years ago, attracting about 750,000 likes in total.

Instead of showing her misery to passers-by, Lu said she enjoys bringing happiness to others by sharing food videos.

“A family as difficult as mine can’t always spend our days crying. We should be happy,” Lu said.

And that is how she appears in front of the camera; she always greets her viewers with a loud laugh and feeds her sons joyfully once a dish is finished.

Xiaoqiang, who is paralysed in his limbs and has had his trachea removed after a serious lung infection a few years ago, is the director, and Xiaomeng, who also lost control of his four limbs except for two fingers, is responsible for editing and maintaining the account.

Lu initially lived on government subsidies and begging in the streets, she would take the children with her in a trailer behind

It often takes Xiaomeng a whole afternoon to edit a one-minute video, said Lu.

And she herself is still clumsy after “playing with the advanced technology” for two years — it can take her two days to just complete shooting one short video.

“I don’t even know how to bring the camera into focus. Sometimes I forget to tap the start button when I want to start shooting. Sometimes I only realise the phone is off after I already finish cooking,” Lu laughed.

She was candid about her ambition in China’s thriving live-streaming e-commerce.

“I just want to get more attention so I can make money by becoming a live-stream saleswoman, so I can take better care of the kids,” she said.

Besides Xiaoqiang and Xiaomeng, she has another son to support — a healthy boy aged 13.

After having enough of the domestic violence her husband allegedly subjected her to, who became abusive after suddenly losing his hearing over 30 years ago, Lu escaped from their hometown of Zhumadian with the three boys in 2012 and started a new life in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, Henan.

Living on government subsidies and begging in the streets, Lu would take the children with her in a trailer behind a motorbike and spend weeks on the road travelling to southern provinces such as Hainan and Guangdong when winter came, as she believed the warm weather there would be better for ALS patients.

‘We are like the struts of a wooden rack supporting each other. It can fall apart when any one of us collapses,’ Lu said.

But that stopped in 2017 when Xiaoqiang’s condition worsened. The removal of his trachea due to a serious lung infection meant someone has to regularly help him remove mucus to keep the airway clear and provide oxygen therapy.

“Mum is air and water to us. We have her and we have nothing to worry about. She’s like the sun, giving us light and warmth,” said Xiaomeng in one interview with local television.

“We are like the struts of a wooden rack supporting each other. It can fall apart when any one of us collapses,” Lu said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.