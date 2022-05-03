Chinese woman dresses like an elder so grandfather would recognise her in afterlife

A woman in her late twenties decided it was time to “grow old” with her 96-year-old grandfather, who raised her.

Donning makeup to make herself look old , Liang Tingting, 27, said she made an effort to honour her grandparents, who “are the closest people in the world to me”.

Liang’s father died of uremia, a disease often caused by kidney failure, when she was six years old, so she was raised by her grandparents in Zhangjiang, in southern China’s Guangdong province.

The elderly couple farmed to make a living and supported her until she was in Form 1 when financial constraints made it impossible to support her education. She then spent the rest of her childhood working and now owns a small business selling vegetables.

Liang has been visiting her grandfather often since her grandmother died in 2017.

“I got the message that my grandmother had died over the phone and never heard the last words she would have told me,” Liang said, calling it a life regret. “I value my time with my grandfather more since then, and I wish he could stay with me until I am old, even though I know it is impossible.”

PHOTO: Weibo

Liang wanted to say a proper farewell to her grandfather to make up for the unexpected loss of her grandmother and to reassure him that she would have a good life when she grew old. Liang then devised the plan of donning old-age makeup and showing him what she would look like in her old age.

“I wanted to show him how I will look when I am old so that if the afterlife exists, he will recognise me,” Liang said.

Unfortunately, Liang’s grandfather did not recognise her while she wore the makeup, and she had to remove her wig for him to figure out it was her.

“I shot the video twice, but he did not recognise me either time; I laughed because I thought it was funny, but then I began to bawl,” Liang said.

Liang’s grandfather was injured in a fall last year and cannot walk. Because his mobility is limited, his physical condition has also deteriorated.

PHOTO: Weibo

After her grandfather was injured, Liang let her husband run her vegetable retail business and moved 450km away to live with her grandfather and act as his primary carer. She is also raising her 2-year-old son while caring for him.

“He looked after me when I was young, and now it’s my turn to take care of him in his old age,” Liang said.

The video of Liang wearing old-age makeup and chatting with her grandfather went viral on Douyin, China’s TikTok, and has moved many people to tears.

“Seeing the grandpa’s reaction when he saw her, he does not want his granddaughter to grow old,” one person commented.

“I don’t think there are many people in the world, including myself, who can be as brave and kind as you,” another said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.