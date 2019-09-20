Chinese woman fined $38 for tossing coins from plane to ‘cure baby’s diarrhoea’

A woman who threw coins onto the parking apron at an airport in southwest China in the superstitious belief it might cure her cousin's baby's diarrhoea was instead fined 200 yuan (S$38.80), local media reported.

The incident happened on September 5, as the woman, surnamed Wang, and a group of her relatives arrived in Xichang, Sichuan province, after flying from Nanchang, Jiangxi province, to attend a family wedding, the Chengdu Business News reported on Friday.

Wang, 23, dropped the coins through the gap between the aircraft and the jet bridge as she and her family were disembarking.

Although no one spotted what she had done at the time, airport workers later found three coins on the ground while conducting a security check and reported the matter to the police.

Officers reviewed footage from the airport's surveillance cameras and identified Wang as the guilty party and went to see her at her hotel the following morning, the report said.