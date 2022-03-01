Chinese woman leaves husband hanging in safety belt to teach him a lesson about safety at construction sites

A video of a wife letting her husband hang from a door frame by a safety belt to punish him for not wearing a safety harness while working at height a few days earlier has been a hit on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

“Are you or are you not aware of the importance of safety?” The woman scolded her husband.

In the video, the husband’s head is tilted to the right, his hands are in his pockets, and he has a defiant expression on his face.

The woman surnamed Li, and her husband, surnamed Wu both work for a building security company in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan province, the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported.

A handout photo. The husband’s job requires him to attend construction sites often.

PHOTO: Handout

Wu’s job requires him to spend the majority of his time on construction sites.

“We are in this industry, so we are well aware of the workers on construction sites must pay attention to safety,” Li said.

When she overheard a colleague of Wu saying he was working at height at a building site without a safety harness earlier this month, she was disturbed. She expected that her husband would know to take safety seriously after many years in the industry.

“When I heard about it, I was more worried than upset,” Li said. Then she had the idea of hanging her husband on the door jamb of the company’s safety experience hall as a punishment to make him understand how concerned she was about his safety.

“It was snowing heavily that day in Changsha, and I left him hanging there for 20 to 30 minutes,” Li explained.

Wu eventually admitted his mistake, according to people at work.

Many people gave Li a thumbs up when the video was posted online.

“This is true love, otherwise she wouldn’t do it; safety comes first,” a person commented.

However, some questioned if the video was staged, while others believe what the wife did was going “too far.”

“The initial aim of posting the video was to warn every worker on the construction site that they must pay attention to their own safety,” Li explained, in response to criticism of the video.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.