Chongqing hosts bovine beauty pageant for Year of Ox

As the Year of the Ox approaches, a scenic spot in Chongqing organized a beauty contest for local cattle to celebrate the Chinese New Year and traditional farming.

Local farmers led their most beautiful bovines in the competition on Tuesday (Feb 2) at Chongqing Meixin Wine Town, a scenic area in the city's Fuling district.

Organisers took photos of the animals and judges selected the winners in three categories — strongest, prettiest and smartest.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The winning beasts were adorned with flowers, and their owners received cash prizes.

