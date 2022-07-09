'Choose me': Buddhist temple data specialist job offer gets 30 million-plus views and highlights unemployment in China

A data and communications job at a Buddhist temple in China paying 10,000 yuan (US$2,090) a month has been viewed more than 30 million times as the country grapples with high unemployment.

The Fahua Temple located in Huzhou, Zhejiang, eastern China, posted a notice on its account for a "data sorting specialist" on the social media app WeChat earlier this week to hire a cultural and historical data sorting specialist.

The 1,400-year-old temple, an important Buddhist site, said responsibilities for the role include archiving the temple's documents and historical materials, as well as writing reports such as media releases, work summaries and general communications.

The job advertisement quickly went viral online, with more than 30 million views on Weibo this week at the time of writing.

A spokesman from the temple said they had received far more job applications than expected, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

"We just want to hire an appropriate person. We don't want to be a hot news item," the unnamed spokesman said. "We don't know why so many people sent us resumes."

China's headline jobless rate - the surveyed urban unemployment rate - began to rise in the second half of last year, growing from 5.1 per cent in June last year to 6.1 per cent in April this year, the highest level since March 2020. The jobless rate stood at 5 per cent last month.

The official rate only counts registered urban residents and does not include most rural and migrant workers, totalling in the hundreds of millions. It means the actual number of jobless is likely to be much higher.

More than 10 million university graduates joined the army of job-hunters this year. By mid-April, fewer than 30 per cent of graduates had found jobs, prompting some academics to call on graduates to work at factories, if white-collar jobs are not available, The Paper reported.

A handout photo. The temple has received around 300 resumes it says.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Due to the pressure from being in the spotlight and after receiving so many applications, the temple deleted the job ad from WeChat.

The spokesman said it's a misconception that the cultural and historical data job was easy.

The candidates must be able to read and study ancient Chinese as well, he said.

"As our temple will publish the temple's chorography and quotations of senior monks, the data sorting specialist needs to select and double-check sentences from ancient books," said the spokesman. "Our monk-in-chief attaches high importance to this post, but we haven't found the right person yet."

Meanwhile, the temple is also hiring a chef and a landscaper, offering salaries of 8,000 yuan and 7,000 yuan a month respectively.

The temple has received around 300 resumes for the three positions it said.

"I am indifferent towards fame or wealth. Do you think I can work in your temple?," wrote one person on Weibo.

"Choose me. I am a graduate with a Chinese history major. Reading ancient Chinese and Chinese characters of complex forms is what I do most of the time," another user said.

ALSO READ: Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.