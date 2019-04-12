Cold snap in Hong Kong comes with health warning as temperatures set to plummet over next few days

The temperature in Hong Kong will drop to 12 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, forecasters said, reminding the elderly and the sick to take precautions.

There will be a few rain patches on Thursday with temperatures falling significantly during the day and becoming cold, according to the Hong Kong Observatory, as an intense replenishment of the northeast monsoon reaches the coast of Guangdong.

Cold mornings are expected over the following few days, with the minimum temperature hitting 12 degrees, although it is expected to get warmer on Monday.

At a joint press conference with the Observatory on Wednesday morning, Maura Wong, the CEO of the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association, said a surge in the number of elderly seeking emergency services had been recorded over the past two days.

An average of 2,400 elderly sought help through the personal emergency link service, an increase of 20 per cent, she said, and appealed to citizens to take care of the old and infirm.

She reminded the elderly to take in more high-calorie foods, and keep their heads, necks, and hands warm.