Collapsing road in China kills 9; boy seen saving baby

The sudden collapse of a road into a sinkhole in Xining, Qinghai province, on Monday killed nine people, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm near a bus stop on Nandajie Street. Sixteen people were injured and were sent to the hospital.

All are in stable condition, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

Online videos show people at the bus stop running from the collapsing road as a bus fell in.

A boy was seen rescuing an infant from the edge of the hole and carrying the baby to safety.

Then the boy returned to the hole to save others, but a second collapse caused him to fall in. Yellow smoke arose from the hole after an explosion.

The video of the boy went viral on the internet, with many netizens moved by his courage and worried about his safety.

The boy was seen getting into an ambulance in another video, accompanied by an adult. His clothes, which were black, had been yellowed.

Local authorities confirmed in an interview with news website ThePaper.cn that the boy was safe.