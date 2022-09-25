'Come back to hang out': Internet helps Taiwanese woman track down 300-year-old ancestral homeland in China

For many people, one of life’s great joys is diving into their ancestry and tracking their heritage and history.

For a Taiwanese woman who goes by the pseudonym Lailai, she found the village in Fujian province, in southeast China, where her ancestors lived before they migrated to Taiwan over 300 years ago during the Qing dynasty (1644–1912).

The woman, who works in Beijing, travelled to Fujian province with her husband to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival recently.

Before the trip, Lailai’s father passed along a genealogy book of their family, hoping she could visit their ancestral hometown in the province, the mainland news outlet Xiamen Daily reported.

According to the book, the family, with the surname Lai, lived in a place called Shentian Luxi in Pinghe county, a mountainous region in the southern part of Fujian that is around 120km from the ocean.

The document said they emigrated to Taiwan during Qing dynasty over 300 years ago. However, Shentian Luxi no longer exists (at least by that name), and is not marked on modern maps.

So, Lailai reached out to users on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, on September 6. There was some disagreement over the location of the community, with some pointing to a town named Luxi, while others suggested a different village in the county had had a name change over the centuries.

One user suggested that the most likely location was a town called Xintian. The place was similar to the old Shentian Luxi village and many residents there still had the surname Lai. The person added that there is a local history of a large number of people with the same surname moving to Taiwan during the Qing dynasty.

“You are so professional!” Lailai responded. “Although many people suggested it could be Luxi, after reading all analyses, I feel Xintian is the more likely answer.”

On Sept 9, Lailai and her husband arrived in the major port city of Xiamen in Fujian, where an enthusiastic resident, also surnamed Lai, said he lives in Pinghe county about 170km away. He offered to give them a ride to Xintian village.

In Xintian, a man who keeps track of the Lai ancestral genealogy greeted Lailai and allowed her to peruse the official book.

This genealogy listed 93 ancestors who moved to Taiwan during the reign of the Qing Emperor Kangxi (1661 -1722). Lailai said she found a name that was one of her family’s ancestors.

The Kangxi Emperor annexed Taiwan in 1684, making it easier for mainland Chinese residents to move to the island.

“The moment I saw my ancestor’s name, I was very excited and touched,” Lailai was quoted as saying.

The woman said she hoped to take her family in Taiwan to visit the village in the future. Her father, who lives in Taiwan, often told her to “remember where her roots are”, presumably referring to mainland China.

In her latest video on Xiaohongshu, released last week, Lailai said she had not expected she could successfully locate her ancestral hometown from a 300-year-old ancient address.

“What has touched me most is that internet users gave me such great help. We do not know each other, but you showed me kindness and warmth,” she said in the video.

“We are a family,” one user commented.

“Come back to hang out when you are free,” another person, living in Fujian, said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.