Complaint filed against Hong Kong judge who jailed rioter for 7 years over MTR station attack

A pro-establishment activist has filed a complaint against a District Court judge after collecting 100,000 signatures in support of a man who was jailed for attacking protesters in northern Hong Kong two years ago.

Activist Sandy Li Pik Yee took the step as a nine-member committee began advising the judiciary on Monday about how to handle complaints against jurists in an effort to give the public a voice in disciplinary matters.

Last month judge Eddie Yip Chor Man handed down jail terms of up to seven years to seven defendants who were among about 100 stick-wielding men who stormed Yuen Long MTR station and assaulted protesters and commuters on July 21, 2019. At least 45 people were injured in the incident.

Merchant Tang Wai Sum, 62, was convicted of two counts of rioting and two of wounding after the court determined he attacked protesters outside the station and instructed the mob to go after other victims inside the facility.

His seven years behind bars is the heaviest sentence handed down yet in a rioting case, and spectators in the court’s public gallery reacted with anger when the punishments were read out.

Speaking outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central, Li argued Tang was simply trying to defend Yuen Long after learning black-clad protesters were seeking to cause trouble in the town.

“The judge said he was rioting. If you go rioting, would you carry wooden sticks or petrol bombs?” she said. “The black-clad rioters said the villagers were triad gangsters, but it was the rioters who were trying to swamp Yuen Long like ants on that night, and people came to help.”

Li said she had led several pro-establishment groups in collecting more than 20,000 signatures at street booths and more than 70,000 others online.

According to a Department of Justice spokesman, Tang and four others convicted in the case had given notice they would appeal.

Li’s decision to lodge her complaint has divided pro-establishment activists. Alex Yeung Kwun Wah, the owner of the Wah Kee chain of restaurants and a YouTube personality, said he initially supported the petition but changed his mind on the advice of Tang’s wife. He noted that barrister Ronny Tong Ka-wah had warned that filing a complaint while judicial proceedings were ongoing could constitute contempt of court.

But Li said she was not worried about being accused of the offence, saying: “This new mechanism is starting to operate today. How would it be contempt of court?

“It’s a good thing that this mechanism is set up, and I hope the chief justice can pay attention to this case, as more than 100,000 people want vindication for Tang.”

Tong, a former Bar Association chairman and an adviser to the city’s leader, told the Post that he did not offer Yeung any legal advice.

“I was only answering media questions about him. When you lodge a complaint before the Court of Appeal has heard the case, are you pressing the appeal judges to rule in favour of the defendants?” he said.

“That’s inappropriate and could constitute contempt of court. I don’t think her complaint would be handled before the judicial proceedings come to an end.”

Li argued that Yeung only stopped backing her cause after media reports suggested he himself could be found in contempt of court.

She declined to comment when asked if she was aware whether Tang’s wife and other family members might not want a complaint filed against the judge.

The nine-member committee is made of five senior judges, a lawyer and three laypeople. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui Nung announced the review of the existing complaints mechanism more than seven months ago following a steep surge in complaints against judges as courts began hearing more cases stemming from the anti-government protests.

