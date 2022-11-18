Controversial Hong Kong judge asks to retire after her handling of cases criticised by higher courts

A controversial Hong Kong judge has asked for early retirement after she came under fire for the premature abandonment of three drug trafficking trials and the mishandling of another case which led to the quashing of a rape conviction.

Court of First Instance judge Audrey Campbell-Moffat, 66, has given Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung a one-year early retirement notice despite her earlier decision to extend her time until she was 70.

"Mrs Justice Campbell-Moffat informed the chief justice in early August this year that she would take early retirement in August 2023," a judiciary spokesman confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 16).

Campbell-Moffat's resignation came on the heels of criticism of her by senior colleagues during court sessions in late July, where the Department of Justice asked for clarification on points of law regarding the proper handling of a criminal trial.

She was found to have usurped the role of the jury and dismissed two drug trafficking cases before jurors could deliberate.

In one case, Campbell-Moffat attempted to convince a juror her wrong decision was justified, in what the Court of Appeal later said was an "unprecedented" and "extraordinary" exchange.

She also tried to persuade the jury not to reveal the unusual circumstances of the case to the media, saying she would like to "keep my job for a while longer at least".

The Court of Appeal ruled in a written judgment in October that Campbell-Moffat's decisions had "resulted in a serious miscarriage of justice", which risked undermining the standing and dignity of judges and damaged the public's confidence in the rule of law.

In another case before the Court of Final Appeal, five judges, including the chief justice, found she had made similar mistakes when she granted a permanent stay of proceedings in another drug trafficking case.

All four suspects in the three cases left Hong Kong in the wake of Campbell-Moffat's decisions.

A handout photo of Judge Audrey Campbell-Moffat.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Court of Appeal also overturned a 2019 conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years in jail for the rape of a domestic helper.

Appeal judges ruled that Campbell-Moffat had misapplied the law when she refused to allow evidence favourable to the defence to be admitted.

The appellate court added the judge's inability to conduct the trial properly was "a matter of great regret".

The judges highlighted that the defendant did not face a retrial despite the seriousness of the allegation because the complainant had left the city.

The Pension Benefits (Judicial Officers) Ordinance says High Court judges appointed on or after July 1987 who extend their retirement age to 70 can take voluntary early retirement on or after their 65th birthday.

Campbell-Moffat, originally from the UK, was called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1987, and in Hong Kong in 2000.

She was appointed a Senior Counsel in 2013, and became a Court of First Instance judge three years later.

She was in private practice from 1988 to 2015 and represented the Hong Kong and Kowloon Ferry skipper involved in the 2012 Lamma ferry tragedy that cost 39 lives.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.