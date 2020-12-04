Coronavirus: Beijing tells Chinese vaccine makers to get ready for mass production

Two Chinese vaccine makers have been told to get ready for mass production and to finish inoculating high-risk groups against Covid-19 this year – even though their experimental drugs are still in clinical trials and efficacy data has not yet been released.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan delivered the message on Wednesday (Dec 2) as she visited two drug companies and the national agency that oversees vaccines in Beijing.

'We must be prepared for large-scale production and in strict accordance with quality supervision and biosafety requirements and regulations,' Sun, who is in charge of public health, was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

'Emergency use for high-risk groups such as port workers needs to be completed this year.'

Those in the high-risk category include health care workers, border control staff and essential workers such as those in delivery and transport and people who work at food markets, the National Health Commission said earlier.

An estimated 18.5 million people are in high-risk jobs, including health care workers and people in contact with overseas arrivals, and there are some 31 million essential workers, according to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sinovac Biotech has developed one of the Chinese vaccine front runners. PHOTO: Unsplash

About 1 million Chinese deemed high-risk have already been inoculated with unproven vaccines under the government’s emergency use scheme since the end of July.

In contrast, Britain on Wednesday approved the general use of a vaccine developed by US company Pfizer and German firm BioNTech after the final analysis of its global clinical trial showed 95 per cent efficacy.

Britain will be the first country to start rolling out the vaccine next week.

Other nations could follow suit if the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and others – including from US firm Moderna and Oxford University-AstraZeneca – get approval from regulators in Europe and the United States.

China has 14 experimental Covid-19 vaccines in human trials, including five that are in the final stage to test their safety and efficacy.

Vice-Premier Sun visited two of the firms behind the front runners: the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, under China National Biotec Group (CNBG), and Sinovac Biotech.

She told them to prepare distribution plans for when the vaccines are approved for public use.

Sun also visited the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, the agency responsible for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and authorising their release to the market.

It has been months since four Chinese vaccines entered phase 3 trials in South America, the Middle East and Asia but the developers have yet to disclose any data.

One of them, Sinovac, is expected to make an announcement on its phase 3 trial this week, while the CNBG data could be released 'soon', according to its parent company China National Pharmaceutical Group. CanSino, whose vaccine is in clinical trials in Pakistan and Mexico, said it was still collecting data for analysis.

A fifth Chinese vaccine candidate only began a phase 3 trial in November.

Sun told the Beijing drug makers that the phase 3 trials needed to proceed 'scientifically and rigorously' and that they should strictly follow internationally recognised standards to ensure the vaccines were safe and effective.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.