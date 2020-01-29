Coronavirus case total surpasses that of Sars as death toll hits 131

The number of confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection in mainland China has reached 5,974, health authorities said on Wednesday - a total surpassing that of the 2002-03 Sars epidemic that killed almost 800 people worldwide.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has climbed to 132, they announced, with 840 newly confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the outbreak was discovered.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) infected 5,327 people in mainland China in nine months and killed 349 people, according to the World Health Organisation.

The deaths from the new coronavirus infection have all been reported in mainland China, with 125 in Hubei and seven in other provinces. About 3,300 people are hospitalised in Hubei, with more than 20,000 being observed for infection.

Tibet autonomous region has reported a suspected case of infection. If confirmed, it would be the first case in Tibet and would mean the virus has reached every province, region and municipality in China.

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus continues to grow, with more fatalities likely be reported. Most patients who have died were older than 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to reports from local authorities.

HUMAN TRANSMISSION SPREADS

Concerns about human-to-human transmission grew on Wednesday after more such cases were reported outside mainland China.

At least one of the four people in Bavaria in southern Germany confirmed on Monday as their country's first coronavirus cases had fallen ill after a colleague from China visited their workplace, DPA news agency reported. The Chinese colleague, a woman from Shanghai, began experiencing symptoms during her flight home from Germany on Thursday, Bavarian authorities said.

Before her trip to Germany, the Chinese woman had received a visit from her parents, who come from the Wuhan region.

The health ministry in Taiwan said a 50-year-old man on the island had been infected without travelling to mainland China. He is the husband of an infected patient who had been to the mainland.

In Vietnam, a 27-year-old man, whose father had returned to Hanoi from Wuhan, developed a dry cough and fever, and later tested positive for the coronavirus, The New England Journal of Medicine reported on Wednesday.

The coronavirus can be passed between humans through close contact, Chinese medical experts have said.

'YET TO PEAK'

Zhong Nanshan, one of China's top respiratory diseases experts, said on Tuesday that the outbreak had yet to reach its peak and that he expected it to do so within a week to 10 days, adding that there should be "no massive increase afterwards".

However, University of Hong Kong academics have predicted that the number of infections in five mainland megacities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing - will peak between late April and early May.