Coronavirus case total surpasses that of Sars as death toll hits 131

Pedestrians in Beijing wear protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that began in Wuhan.
PHOTO: AFP
Cissy Zhou
William Zheng
South China Morning Post

The number of confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection in mainland China has reached 5,974, health authorities said on Wednesday - a total surpassing that of the 2002-03 Sars epidemic that killed almost 800 people worldwide.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has climbed to 132, they announced, with 840 newly confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the outbreak was discovered.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) infected 5,327 people in mainland China in nine months and killed 349 people, according to the World Health Organisation.

The deaths from the new coronavirus infection have all been reported in mainland China, with 125 in Hubei and seven in other provinces. About 3,300 people are hospitalised in Hubei, with more than 20,000 being observed for infection.

Tibet autonomous region has reported a suspected case of infection. If confirmed, it would be the first case in Tibet and would mean the virus has reached every province, region and municipality in China.

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus continues to grow, with more fatalities likely be reported. Most patients who have died were older than 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to reports from local authorities.

HUMAN TRANSMISSION SPREADS

Concerns about human-to-human transmission grew on Wednesday after more such cases were reported outside mainland China.

At least one of the four people in Bavaria in southern Germany confirmed on Monday as their country's first coronavirus cases had fallen ill after a colleague from China visited their workplace, DPA news agency reported. The Chinese colleague, a woman from Shanghai, began experiencing symptoms during her flight home from Germany on Thursday, Bavarian authorities said.

Before her trip to Germany, the Chinese woman had received a visit from her parents, who come from the Wuhan region.

The health ministry in Taiwan said a 50-year-old man on the island had been infected without travelling to mainland China. He is the husband of an infected patient who had been to the mainland.

In Vietnam, a 27-year-old man, whose father had returned to Hanoi from Wuhan, developed a dry cough and fever, and later tested positive for the coronavirus, The New England Journal of Medicine reported on Wednesday.

The coronavirus can be passed between humans through close contact, Chinese medical experts have said.

'YET TO PEAK' 

Zhong Nanshan, one of China's top respiratory diseases experts, said on Tuesday that the outbreak had yet to reach its peak and that he expected it to do so within a week to 10 days, adding that there should be "no massive increase afterwards".

However, University of Hong Kong academics have predicted that the number of infections in five mainland megacities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing - will peak between late April and early May.

In Hong Kong, infectious diseases expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung said on Tuesday that researchers in the city had developed a vaccine for the coronavirus but needed time to test it.

Scientists in mainland China and the United States were also racing to produce a vaccine.

The illness with pneumonia-like symptoms has spread rapidly, with reports of cases in at least 15 countries outside China, including other parts of Asia, North America, Australia and Europe.

BRITAIN, SOUTH KOREA OFFER HELP

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the coronavirus in a telephone call on Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's statement, Raab commended China's measures to counter the outbreak, and said Britain was "willing to strengthen coordination and co-operation with China, and would try its best to supply China with medical materials in need".

The British government plans to evacuate its nationals from Hubei and fly them to Britain on Thursday.

Other countries including South Korea, Germany, Spain and India were considering evacuations of their citizens stranded in Wuhan, which has been subject to a travel ban by Chinese authorities since Thursday. Japan and the United States sent charter planes to Wuhan on Tuesday. 

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pledged to donate medical supplies to help combat the virus during a phone call with Wang on Tuesday, according to Beijing.

"Neighbours facing difficulties should support and help one another," Kang told Wang during the call, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. It said Kang promised her country's co-operation to curb the disease, and Wang vowed to help ensure the health and safety of all foreigners in China.

South Korea has reported four confirmed cases of the disease, according to Yonhap News Agency.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

