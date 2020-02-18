Coronavirus: China, ASEAN foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will join an emergency meeting of his ASEAN counterparts on Thursday to discuss the measures taken by Beijing to contain the coronavirus outbreak, officials from the 10-nation bloc have said.

It will be the first major multilateral meeting seeking to coordinate a response to a crisis that public health experts say could drag on for months.

The scheduled meeting follows a concerted effort in recent days by leading Chinese diplomats to fend off criticism that the central government had concealed information and was slow to react to the public health emergency.

Most of the more than 70,000 infections and 1,770 deaths recorded worldwide have occurred in China.

ASEAN officials and Beijing's foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that the emergency meeting would take place, following reports last week that it was being planned.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Sunday said the meeting will allow all 10 member states to share their "views and experiences" on the virus. "Within ASEAN we believe China can and will overcome the crisis," he told local media at a community event in the eastern Malaysian state of Kelantan.

The 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers last met in the middle of January for a prearranged retreat in Vietnam.

Thursday's emergency meeting will be held in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, where Wang and his counterparts from the five countries in the Lancang Mekong Cooperation initiative - a Beijing-backed development drive for the Mekong River - were already set to meet.

Wang's participation in ASEAN's emergency meeting follows separate bilateral meetings he held over the weekend with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In both meetings the ministers conveyed to Wang their support for Beijing's efforts to contain Covid-19 - as the pneumonia-like disease caused by the virus is known - their ministries said.

Also on the sidelines of the conference, Wang addressed the virus outbreak in an interview with Reuters. He said that China was facing a deep challenge but criticised some countries for their "overreaction" that he said "triggered unnecessary panic".

Other Chinese diplomats including Cui Tiankai, the ambassador in Washington, and Zhang Jun, Beijing's permanent representative to the United Nations, have made similar arguments in recent comments to the media as they battled claims that the central government was not being transparent about the epidemic.