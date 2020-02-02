Coronavirus: China reports 45 more deaths, 2,590 new cases in outbreak

The novel coronavirus outbreak has killed a further 45 people in China and infected 2,590 more, the National Health Commission in Beijing announced on Saturday.

The results bring the nationwide number of cases to 14,380 and the total death toll to 304. All of the dead and 1,921 of the new cases were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. There have, as of yet, been no deaths outside of mainland China.

As of Saturday, the province has reported 9,074 confirmed cases, with 43,121 still under observation for infection. Of the confirmed cases, 1,118 are in severe condition and 444 are critical.

The numbers of infected and dead are steadily rising, and a study by University of Hong Kong scientists predicted on Friday that as many as 75,815 people in Wuhan may have been infected with the new coronavirus.

The research, published in The Lancet on Saturday, is based on the assumption that each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 others. The estimated total was as of Tuesday, it said.

The virus has spread to at least 23 countries, and on Thursday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.

The United States, the European Union, Russia, Australia and Singapore have banned or restricted the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China, to curb the spread of the virus.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.