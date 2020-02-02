Coronavirus: China reports 45 more deaths, 2,590 new cases in outbreak

A doctor in a medical mask is seen in Beijing on Thursday.
PHOTO: Xinhua
Cissy Zhou
South China Morning Post

The novel coronavirus outbreak has killed a further 45 people in China and infected 2,590 more, the National Health Commission in Beijing announced on Saturday.

The results bring the nationwide number of cases to 14,380 and the total death toll to 304. All of the dead and 1,921 of the new cases were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. There have, as of yet, been no deaths outside of mainland China.

As of Saturday, the province has reported 9,074 confirmed cases, with 43,121 still under observation for infection. Of the confirmed cases, 1,118 are in severe condition and 444 are critical.

The numbers of infected and dead are steadily rising, and a study by University of Hong Kong scientists predicted on Friday that as many as 75,815 people in Wuhan may have been infected with the new coronavirus.

The research, published in The Lancet on Saturday, is based on the assumption that each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 others. The estimated total was as of Tuesday, it said.

The virus has spread to at least 23 countries, and on Thursday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.

The United States, the European Union, Russia, Australia and Singapore have banned or restricted the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China, to curb the spread of the virus.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus china Health and Wellbeing WHO (World Health Organisation) Diseases

TRENDING

Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES