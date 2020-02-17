Coronavirus: Chinese find ways to help, from free haircuts for police to an open-air virtual classroom

Across China, life is very far from normal as many businesses remain closed and unprecedented quarantine measures are in place to limit the spread of a potentially deadly virus.

But in these extraordinary times, some Chinese who would normally be at work are putting their skills to use to help others, while some go to great lengths to keep doing their jobs.

In southwest Sichuan province, hairstylist Du Zeyu is usually busy in the salon ahead of the Lunar New Year. But all the salons in Yanting county, where he lives, have been closed since Jan 21 after the province's first coronavirus case was confirmed.

"Many of us are anxious and thinking about getting back to work, but we need to put our clients' and our own health and safety first," Du said.

The Lunar New Year break was extended nationwide to help contain the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19. It has killed more than 1,600 people and infected over 68,000 since the outbreak began in central China in December, and has spread to more than 20 countries.

Other measures to curb the contagion include locking down at least 16 cities in Hubei province including the outbreak epicentre Wuhan - a mass quarantine effort that has affected more than 50 million people.

Elsewhere, many people have been confined to their homes either by choice or because they have been ordered to stay put. Some have returned to work, and those who can are working from home.

Hairstylist Du is keeping busy. The 43-year-old and two other local stylists - all of them wearing masks - took their kits down to the local police station on Tuesday, where they gave 30 officers free haircuts.

"We cut their hair in a meeting room at the station, so there were no mirrors," Du said. "We maybe didn't do our finest work, but they were all very thankful and they were happy with their cuts."

The Lunar New Year season is usually a busy time for police in China, even without an epidemic, as millions of people travel home to celebrate with their families.

Du said many of the officers, all of them men, had not had a haircut in a long time.

He planned to offer free haircuts to other people in need, provided there had not been any coronavirus cases in their areas. As head of a trade association in the city of Mianyang, where Yanting is located, Wu said he was also spending time talking to other hairstylists in the region, telling them to be patient about reopening.