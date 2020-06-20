Coronavirus: epidemiologists warn it's too early to relax amid Beijing outbreak

Beijing has a long way to go before residents can relax over the recent coronavirus outbreak, China’s top epidemiologists have cautioned after an earlier statement that the contagion was under control.

“We’re trying to control the outbreak … it’s better to keep people on their toes,” Zeng Guang, a chief scientist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Friday.

“Although the outbreak is under control, there are still a lot of fundamental problems to resolve, such as how to prevent the recurrence of the epidemic, the renovation of Xinfadi market, and other markets in a similar situation,” he said.

“I think now is the time to discover all kinds of potential problems. We are still searching how wide is the scope of patients, the number, especially as the outbreak is spreading from Beijing to other provinces like Hebei. Those are being investigated,” Zeng said.

“Controlling the outbreak is not the end. The conditions that breed epidemics still exist.”

His comments came a day after Wu Zunyou, the CDC’s chief epidemiologist, said Beijing’s recent Covid-19 outbreak had been brought under control, although more cases were expected to be detected in the coming days as a result of mass testing in the city.

Wu clarified his statement on Friday, saying the outbreak was under control and that the conclusion was based on science, but warned that “prevention and control measures cannot be relaxed”.

“I don’t want such information to be misleading … If prevention and control measures are relaxed, it will soon result in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Wu said also it was necessary to conduct large-scale nucleic acid testing but that it should be limited to high-risk groups.

Beijing reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total since the start of the latest outbreak on June 11 to 183. Eight newly diagnosed patients worked in a noodle restaurant near the Xinfadi wholesale food market.

When the outbreak was reported, Beijing raised its emergency response level to 2, which caused a surge in demand for nucleic acid tests.

The average daily sampling volume reached 400,000 people – far higher than Beijing’s maximum capacity of 90,000 per day.

Many hospitals and institutions are at full capacity, and in some hospitals the waiting lists extend into September. The gap between sampling and testing could lead to the late issuing of reports, Caixin reported.

Between June 13-16, 356,000 people were been tested, most of whom had links to Xinfadi, lived nearby or had had exposure to workers at other wholesale food markets in the city, Zhang Qiang, deputy head of the quarantine and testing working group of Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control work group, said.

“Our nucleic acid tests are relatively slow compared to other countries, and uncertainties might follow without enough testing capability, particularly rapid testing kits, whose results can be read within minutes in an easy way,” said Jia Ping, executive director of Health Governance Initiative, a Beijing-based think tank.

It was too early to say the situation was under control as there were signs of transmission to other provinces and because of the incubation period it was too soon to know how far the virus had spread, he said.

“If we don’t adjust our prevention and control measures in time, we may have trouble … the situation could become more severe.”

Jia pointed to the US as an example. “In the beginning, the US did not have many cases, but the responses in different states varied, so the situation got worse.”

“So far it seems we lack nationwide protocols. We should develop guidelines to summarise the lessons of past months and global experience on how to deal with the changing situation,” he said.

“There could be new risks and outbreaks later if the global situation becomes more severe. We should prepare for that.”

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.