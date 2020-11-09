Coronavirus found on food packaging in Shanxi

A sample of outer packaging from frozen beltfish imported from India tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Taiyuan, capital of North China's Shanxi province on Saturday, noting that all close contacts of the item tested negative for the virus.

According to a report from Beijing Daily on Sunday, the beltfish was imported to Taiyuan through Tianjin port and the sample tested positive for the virus when local authorities in Taiyuan carried out random nucleic acid testing on imported cold-chain products on Saturday.

Taiyuan soon launched a contingency plan to deal with the contaminated food. The batch of seafood was immediately sealed off, and places where it had contact were disinfected, the local government said.

Local authorities maintained proper control of transport vehicles and drivers. People who had close contacts to potential infectious risk were isolated for Covid-19 testing. All tests showed negative results.

