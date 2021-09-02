Coronavirus: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific initiates disciplinary action against unvaccinated flight crew

Cathay Pacific has begun disciplinary proceedings against dozens of flight attendants and pilots who have refused to get a Covid-19 jab, making good on its promise to review the employment of those still unvaccinated by an Aug 31 deadline.

Between 60 and 80 aircrew are in the firing line, sources have told the Post, as the airline has begun questioning their lack of inoculation records.

As of Tuesday (Aug 31), all of the airline's flights were being operated by fully vaccinated crews.

"We are following up on the small number of cases individually," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "We continue to review the future employment of those who are not vaccinated and assess whether they can continue to be employed as aircrew with Cathay Pacific."

The company pointed out that the vast majority of its Hong Kong-based employees were vaccinated, including 99 per cent of pilots and 93 per cent of flight attendants.

The airline said those who were unable to be vaccinated for valid medical reasons or on long-term leave accounted for most who were not yet jabbed.

The carrier employs 13,500 people in Hong Kong and another 4,300 outside the city, according to its latest half-year report. Most of its 3,000 pilots and roughly 7,000 cabin crew are based locally.

Cathay slashed its flight schedule when new quarantine requirements were placed on its aircrew earlier this year.

Hong Kong has some of the strictest rules in the world concerning cross-border travel, with the vast majority of arrivals required to serve between 14 and 21 days of mandatory quarantine as well as undergo several Covid-19 tests during their isolation.

Airlines, including Cathay, are seen as potential importers of Covid-19 cases. Earlier this year, the carrier slashed its flight schedule when quarantine was first imposed on aircrew.

When the city's mass vaccination programme was first rolled out in February, airline staff were among the first batches of workers to be prioritised for jabs.

If Cathay follows through with dismissals, it would be the first airline in the world known to have fired staff over vaccinations. But in recent weeks and months, dozens of global airlines have also said they plan to make inoculations mandatory.

Carriers with compulsory vaccination policies for staff include Qantas, United Airlines and Virgin Australia. Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, has taken a different approach, warning unprotected staff they face paying increased health insurance premiums from November.

Ahead of Cathay's Aug 31 deadline, the airline said regular Covid-19 testing would no longer be an option for unvaccinated workers, including ground crew at the airport.

From Dec 1, only fully inoculated staff and contractors will be allowed to enter its offices and buildings, while those working at the airport will need both jabs by Oct 1.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cathay has lost HK$29.2 billion (S$5 billion), with the government at one point stepping in to prevent its collapse, contributing the lion's share of a HK$39 billion cash infusion.

