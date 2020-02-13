Coronavirus: Hubei province reports sharp spike in new confirmed cases and deaths

Health authorities in China's Hubei province - the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic - reported on Thursday 14,840 new confirmed cases, almost 10 times the number reported a day earlier, and new deaths attributable to the contagion rose to 242, more than double on the day.

This brings the totals announced by the province's health commission to 48,206 and 1,310, respectively, as of Wednesday.

Officials in Hubei had reported 94 fatalities and 1,638 newly confirmed cases a day earlier.

Hubei's health commission said in its daily statement that it had changed the diagnostic criteria used to confirm cases, effective Thursday, meaning that doctors have broader discretion to determine which patients are infected.

"From today on, we will include the number of clinically diagnosed cases into the number of confirmed cases so that patients could receive timely treatment," the health authority said in a statement, which did not provide further details about the new criteria.

Previously, patients could only be diagnosed by test kits, which has seen a shortage of supply across the country.

Some 13,436 of the new cases announced on Thursday were confirmed in Hubei's capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated at a seafood and meat market.

The virus - which causes the disease now officially known as Covid-19 - has spread to at least 24 countries, sickened more than 60,000 people worldwide, with tens of thousands more suspected cases.

The National Health Commission has not yet released the national total of new cases and deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.