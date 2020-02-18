Coronavirus: Instant medicinal soup dished out in Wuhan

The vehicle transporting instant traditional Chinese medicine has been available in the Jiangxia Makeshift Cabin Hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, since Feb 14, 2020.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Wu Yong
Huang Zhiling
China Daily/Asia News Network

Visitors can spot a vehicle that looks similar to an ambulance at the Jiangxia Makeshift Cabin Hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province.

Inside the vehicle, however, there are 300 small round boxes marked with the names of traditional Chinese medicines.

The vehicle, known as the mobile intelligence emergency TCM pharmacy, boasts some 300 types of TCM in the form of granules stored in the boxes. Working staff on the vehicle can provide all the required medicine in less than 10 minutes, based on prescriptions from the hospital.

Patients can take the medicine after medical workers help mix it all with boiled water.

The vehicle is one of two provided by the Sichuan Neo-Green Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co Ltd, based in Southwest China's Sichuan province. They became available on Jan 27 to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, said Zeng Xiaoyun, an official from the company.

"It saves time in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Kang Li, a doctor with the Department of TCM at the Third People's Hospital of Chengdu in Sichuan province.

"To drink a medicinal soup, one has to soak all the medicine in water for half an hour before decocting the mixture of water and the medicine inside it on a stove for between 20 and 30 minutes," she said.

