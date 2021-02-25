Coronavirus: More than 83 million masks Hong Kong purchased amid pandemic were defective or from dubious sources

More than 83 million surgical masks, 7 per cent of those purchased by the Hong Kong government last year amid the coronavirus pandemic , were either defective or came from dubious sources, it was revealed on Wednesday (Feb 24).

In a written reply to lawmakers, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu detailed problems with the city’s procurement of 1.12 billion masks, including the purchase of about 45 million that did not meet safety standards.

The poor quality masks sourced by the Government Logistic Department (GLD) came from 13 countries – Japan, Russia and Germany among them – and their flaws were discovered by random testing the GLD conducted at laboratories.

Hui said 3.27 million of the deficient face coverings were distributed to other government departments and almost all of them had been used.

“The GLD informed relevant departments to cease using the masks and return the remaining stock to the GLD for follow-up,” Hui said in his reply to the Legislative Council.

“The GLD is following up with the suppliers to request replacements or a refund for the whole batch of masks.”

Another 32 million masks did not originate in Japan as purported by the manufacturer, while 6.7 million masks came from Shanghai with suspected false documents and false trade descriptions.

In the case of the masks purportedly from Japan, customs officers arrested a supplier and the director of a logistics company in September for breaching the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Three months earlier, customs officials arrested four people for allegedly violating trade description laws when they sold the Shanghai-produced masks to the government for HK$15.2 million (S$2.6 million).

The GLP had requested that the mainland supplier provide proof the masks complied with relevant standards, and later suspected it had submitted false documents.

In his written reply, Hui did not disclose how much the city had spent on the 1.12 billion masks, which were purchased amid a worldwide shortage last year and without the normal tendering process.

Hui also revealed that two batches of masks, involving 300,000 and 100,000 pieces that were expected to be delivered by two local suppliers in October and November, respectively, were delayed due to export restrictions. They are now expected to arrive next month.

The city recorded 17 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 10,913 with 193 related deaths.

