Coronavirus: Severe symptoms no more likely in pregnant women, study says

A study by Chinese scientists said pregnant women are not at increased risk of contracting severe symptoms of Covid-19, as has been observed with influenza.

A paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week, said the risk of severe disease in the pregnant population in Wuhan was 8 per cent, compared with a 15.7 per cent risk for the general population of patients across China.

The study was based on medical records of 50 designated hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported. Scientists examined 118 pregnant women with Covid-19 from December 8, 2019 to March 20.

Of those, 109 had mild symptoms and nine had severe symptoms. The most common symptoms were fever and a cough. Six of the nine women showed severe symptoms after they gave birth.

By the end of the study, 109 of the women had been discharged, including all of those whose condition had been described as severe or critical.

Although none of the mothers died, nine babies failed to make it to full term. Four were aborted due to their mothers' concerns about Covid 19, three were lost to miscarriages and two because of ectopic pregnancies, the study said.

"A total of 68 of 118 patients gave birth to 70 babies [there were two pairs of twins] during the study period, accounting for 0.56 per cent of all deliveries in Wuhan during this time," the study said.

Of the 68, all but five underwent a caesarean section, with the majority of the surgical deliveries performed because of concerns related to Covid-19, it said.

Fourteen of the babies were born prematurely, and eight were induced - seven for reasons linked to Covid-19, it said.

Throat swabs taken from eight of the newborns and breast milk samples from three mothers tested negative for the disease, it said, without explaining why the sample size was so small.

In February, a baby in Wuhan tested positive for Covid-19 30 hours after being born, China Global Television Network reported.

In March, a baby in London tested positive just minutes after being born to a woman who was infected with the coronavirus. It is not known if the baby contracted the virus through the mother or after delivery.

In February, Chinese scientists found that among 47 patients diagnosed with a severe type of Covid-19 from February 8 to 22, 60 per cent were men.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.