Coronavirus transforms daily life on Hong Kong's fearful streets

HONG KONG - Hunkering down in cramped apartments and raiding supermarket shelves for food and masks, Hong Kongers are fretting about the future as the coronavirus sweeps one of the world's most densely populated cities.

Many in the Asian financial hub of seven million - where the 2002-03 Sars outbreak killed 299 people - are weighing their options against an unseen danger.

"I feel like I'm in a washing machine with other pregnant women trying to figure out what to do," says Ms Natalie Belbin, 35, who is expecting her first child and frantically considering her choices.

Her baby is due in early April, a period that some experts warn could be the peak of the outbreak.

Hong Kong's already under-pressure public hospitals have asked partners and family not to attend births to reduce pressure on wards.

Some expectant mothers in her WhatsApp groups are scraping together cash to go private, while others have travelled overseas or are considering it.

Ms Belbin is leaning towards staying the course despite knowing that her partner may not be able to be there.

"I've accepted that," she said. "But my main concern now is whether the baby will be safe in the hospital."

Many of Hong Kong's inhabitants are having similar discussions about life in a city that has firsthand experience of a deadly outbreak.

In 2002-03, severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, swept through hospitals and homes.

The epidemic left profound psychological scars and saddled locals with a deep distrust of the authorities in Beijing, who initially covered up the outbreak.

With 36 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed so far, one of whom died, everyone fears a repeat.

At the most extreme end, fear and distrust of the authorities have sparked extraordinary, and at times unnecessary, scenes of panic.

Supermarket shelves in many districts have been stripped of hand sanitisers, toilet paper, rice and pasta, spurred by false rumours of shortages that the government has condemned.