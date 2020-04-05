As coronavirus tsunami leaves China, wave of infections may be far from over

While the number of global Covid-19 cases surged by more than 2 million in April, in China where the outbreak began, fewer than 1,300 new cases were reported in the whole month, according to data from the World Health Organisation and China's National Health Commission.

"China was impacted first and now seems to be over the worst. Other countries are still right in the thick of it while other countries are just starting to be impacted," said Kelley Lee, director of global health at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

That could suggest the wave of infections is running its course and as China goes, so goes the world in dealing with this pandemic that infected more than 3 million people by the end of April and killed more than 227,000. Public health experts, however, differ on just what stage the pandemic wave is at.

Cases in the United States, the country with the largest number of infections and deaths, increased by an average of 29,000 a day in the past week, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meantime, Wuhan - the Chinese city which reported the first cases of the new disease just over four months ago - emerged from an 11-week lockdown in early April and declared itself Covid-19-free as the last patients left hospitals on Sunday.

"The outbreak is clearly well under control within China with recent relaxation of domestic quarantine regulations," said Craig Anderson, executive director of The George Institute China at Peking University Health Science Centre in Beijing.

"Most parts of the world outside of China, the infection is plateauing or showing signs of slowing but one could not confidently say it is under control."

Figures from the WHO support Anderson's words of caution. As of Thursday, Europe had 1.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by 1.2 million in the Americas and 180,000 in the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes 21 member states in the Middle East and South Asia.

Nearly 150,000 cases had been reported in the Western Pacific, under which the WHO includes China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Singapore. Southeast Asia had 53,000 infections and Africa 23,000.

For Meg Davis, senior fellow at the Global Health Centre of the Graduate Institute in Geneva, these numbers say the world is still in the early stages of the outbreak.

"We are now seeing the first wave moves from Asia, through Europe and the US to Africa," she said. "It's still early days. We don't really know yet what the full scope of the global pandemic will be."

That created many challenges for countries in deciding how best to manage lockdowns and reopening until a vaccine and adequate treatment were available, she said.

Anderson at The George Institute agreed, saying countries were still trying to figure out the best strategies to reopen economies, while preventing a wave of new infections.

Because the pandemic wave is at different stages around the world, reopening a domestic economy did not mean reopening internationally, said Lee from Simon Fraser University in Canada. Countries that got back on their feet first might not enjoy an international economic advantage, she said.

"Domestic economic life will certainly be revived. But major sectors of the Chinese economy, for example, are highly dependent on imports or exports," she said. "If you are a Chinese manufacturer, and a large number of your customers are American, many of them may now be unemployed and unlikely to be buying Chinese products."

The world's two biggest economies have already been hammered as a result of coronavirus shutdowns - China's gross domestic product plunged 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, while US GDP contracted 4.8 per cent.

Getting the two engines of the world economy running again is not being helped by the war of words between Washington and Beijing.

That ranges from ping-pong accusations about the origin of the virus to US President Donald Trump this week saying China was trying to ensure he would lose his re-election bid in November. Beijing rejected that comment from Trump, saying the election was an internal matter for the US.

"Right now, we need global co-operation with both the United States and China," said Simon Tay, chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. "The finger-pointing has to stop, or at least call a truce."

Many developing countries would need help to deal with Covid-19, Tay said.

He suggested Association of South East Asian Nations members should co-operate more with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on health to avoid overdependence on and domination by China. "But if China is wise, it will lend help benevolently," Tay said.

Lee said global co-operation was needed to deal with the pandemic as it shifted from Asia, and eventually Europe and North America, to the developing world.

"If we learn anything from this pandemic, it is that each of us is as healthy as the most vulnerable in our society. We have to extend this lesson on a global scale," she said.

"If we do not fight the coronavirus to the ends of the Earth, we will be increasing the chances of a return visit to our own doorsteps."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.