Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures

Retired Wuhan factory worker Wei Junlan had always been in good health, but around two weeks after developing the first signs of a cough and fever, the 63-year-old was dead from what doctors suspect was the new coronavirus.

But her death on Jan 21 will not show up in official statistics about the outbreak - her death certificate listed the cause only as "heavy pneumonia".

Her nephew Jerry Shang said that Wei had not been tested for the disease, but that the doctor said her symptoms - including a lung infection, fever and increasing weakness - closely matched those of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

By the end she was unable to walk, and the last the family saw of her was when she was being wheeled into the emergency room. The doctor told the family: "It's the pneumonia that everybody around the country knows about."

Local doctors have heard of many such cases and many Wuhan residents have complained that family members cannot get a proper diagnosis because frontline hospitals are overwhelmed in the face of high patient numbers and a shortage of supplies and testing kits.

Wei Peng, a community hospital doctor in the city, said that medical staff were not allowed to list coronavirus as a cause of death when cases had not been confirmed and said that later instructions had even banned them from listing pneumonia. Instead they can only write the immediate cause of a patient's death, such as diabetes or organ failure.

He also said the problem was compounded by the difficulty in getting some patients to hospital in time.

He gave the example of a woman whose father died at home because she did not have the strength to get him to her car and the ambulance was too busy to collect him.

"Such patients die at home, nothing can be done, and they cannot be counted in the official numbers," he said.

Some patients, like Wei, have died without it ever being confirmed what had taken their lives.

China's health authorities have admitted that the real number of Covid-19 cases is likely to be higher than official statistics show.

"The mortality rate that we calculate at the moment is for confirmed cases; there are cases with lighter symptoms or other scenarios not included in our statistics," Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a news conference last week.

Wei had never been to the Huanan Seafood Market, where the virus is widely believed to have originated, but she lived just 3km (2 miles) away and Shang, her nephew, suspects she became infected in the neighbourhood.

He also questioned the accuracy of the official figures for Covid-19 deaths and infections.

"As they updated the list of deaths, I kept checking for her name, but she was never among them," he said. "After a while, they stopped publishing individual names."